The 1 Thing Cardinals Want From Carson Beck After His Stunning NFL Debut

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck impressed the entire country on Thursday night.

Beck, a third-round pick, isn't expected to start for the Cardinals with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew currently in store, placing a heavy importance on preseason play for the rookie passer.

So far, so good, as Beck nailed his NFL debut in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game to the tune of completing 15-of-19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in just over one half of play. The Cardinals were considerably impressed, according to insiders.

His performance was so good it spurred national conversations around the possibility of him starting sooner as opposed to later.

Now, the Cardinals are back home at State Farm Stadium for a short week of preparation before heading to Las Vegas on Thursday to battle the Raiders.

What's head coach Mike LaFleur looking for out of Beck?

What Do The Cardinals Want to See From Carson Beck?

"To continue to stack," LaFleur said.

"One day at a time. Like, let's see what we can do today. That's in the past. What do we learn from it? Because there was a lot of great learning experiences from that game in terms of stuff that us as an offense, us as a team, but each player could do a little bit better."

The Cardinals scored on their final three offensive drives of the half with Beck under center. His poise, command, ball placement and willingness to spread the ball through the three layers of defense stood out against Carolina.

However, LaFleur doesn't want to get too high or too low on Beck. He just wants consistency, and so far, that's exactly what the Cardinals have seen.

"Consistency is the truest level of performance. To go out there and do it every single day, whether it be a preseason game, a practice, all those kind of things [is important]. And so you take it for what it is in that moment," said LaFleur.

"You asked me about Carson. Carson operated the offense. We got in and out of the huddle. He wasn't rushed. Thought his eyes, his rhythm, his timing were for the most part in a good spot. And he did that for, I'd say a three and a half hour window for him. It was a two hour window, right? Because he didn't play most of that second half. Okay, learn from it, reset. Now let's get back to work, right? And that's what he's going to do, and I can say that because I know what he's made of. I liked what that was, but now we got to go do it again, not in the game but in practice."

It's unclear how much Beck will play in Vegas, though with the Cardinals leaning towards sitting their starters, the Miami/Georgia product is sure to see plenty of action again.