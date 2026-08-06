Here's Exactly What the Cardinals Want to See From Carson Beck Tonight

ARIZONA — It's the Carson Beck show tonight.

The Arizona Cardinals named the rookie quarterback their starter for the NFL's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers. Beck is expected to play roughly a half before Kedon Slovis assumes duties the rest of the night.

There's so much intrigue around Beck and what the third-round pick can become in the desert, though tonight will be the first of many stepping stones in helping the Cardinals figure out exactly what they have in their new quarterback.

Beck, set to make his unofficial NFL debut tonight at 5:00 PM AZ time on NBC, simply needs to keep the offense moving on schedule according to multiple coaches.

What Exactly Cardinals Want From Carson Beck Tonight

Head coach Mike LaFleur is confident Beck can efficiently operate the Cardinals' offense.

"Clean operation and make the right play for the Cardinals in that time," he said when asked what he's looking for out of Beck.

"We're not overly game-planning. You go into this game with you could say plays that that no matter what they bring are going to be protected, both in the run game and the pass game. It might be hot and stuff like that, but you're always going to have answers. You're not going to have game-plan, gimmicky plays. So it's plays that you know all these guys have ran multiple times, whether it be OTAs, training camp, walkthroughs, all that.

"... But hey, go out there, operate that huddle. There's no coaching behind you right there, which I have no question that he's going to do that. He's done a great job with the operation. He's super smart. He hears it well. He says it well. He visualizes it well. And then when that ball's snapped, just make the right play for the Cardinals. Make the right, sound quarterback decision. Might be ditching the ball. Might be throwing one. Might be ripping through a progression. It might be protecting it if we get a quick beat, whatever it might be. So take it one play at a time, and we'll grade it as such."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck's profile as an NFL-ready passer made him a viable option for the Cardinals in the third round. His stature (6-4), game management ability and familiarity with NFL-style operations thanks to his experiences at Georgia and Miami have made him an intriguing prospect for Arizona to evaluate.

LaFleur also added tonight won't swing the pendulum in either direction based off Beck's performance - good or bad.

"You're never going to put too much stock into it," he added.

"You just [say] 'hey, this is the play that we gave you. This is the defense they gave you.' Did our 10 guys do all the right stuff? Carson could be doing everything right, but two guys messed up, and then it's going to look like Carson made the mistake, right? And so that's just the price of playing quarterback. So again, you just take it one play at a time and grade it as such."

The good news for Beck? There's no pressure to win a starting job right away, at least not with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew in store. He previously told us he wasn't nervous after finding out about the start, which you can read more about here.

However, tonight's game is still significant in the eyes of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

"Everything's about the game. I mean, it's that simple," said Hackett.

"... So I think this is going to be great for all of us to see them, to see how we respond with them, coach them in those situations because you can practice, but there's never the pressure that comes from being on a big scale game like this. I know it's a preseason, it's the first game, but golly, it's a great stage, it's a great experience. This is going to be my fourth one, so we're going to learn a lot about all the guys that are out there."