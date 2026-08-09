Cardinals Are ‘Loving’ Carson Beck, Insider Reveals After NFL Debut

ARIZONA — Carson Beck fever is running rampant in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals' third-round pick wildly impressed in his preseason debut, swirling conversations around what the team just might have in their quarterback room for both the immediate and long-term future.

Beck looked sharp in the Hall of Fame Game. Enough to usurp Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart early in the season? Not quite. The Cardinals are still high on Brissett — especially after paying him — though Beck is impressing those within the building.

From CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz:

"Everyone thinks he has a lot of potential," a source in Arizona told Zenitz. "He works hard. He played a lot of games in college and he's very mature, really smart, can process, can throw the ball and he's an alpha in his own way. It's just about being consistent day in and day out, and that's what he's been doing."

Beck arrived to a Cardinals quarterback room with two veterans ahead of him in Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Both are, at this time, ranked higher than Beck on the team's depth chart but are on expiring deals, leaving Beck as the lone passer standing ahead of 2027.

That 2027 offseason could be imperative, as Arizona may be in position to draft a potential franchise quarterback. Plenty of dominoes need to fall in order for that to happen, though the reality is Beck has to convince the Cardinals he's worth bypassing other potential opportunities.

So far, he's done that. The Cardinals saw Beck bounce back from a somewhat shaky start in training camp to make strides before his shining performance under the bright lights of Thursday night.

"He's been really sharp during (training) camp," a source told Zenitz. "He's got a shot to be a good quarterback in this league."

How the Cardinals navigate Beck's role in the quarterback room remains to be seen. Arizona won't overreact to one preseason performance and place Beck higher up in the pecking order. Beck, theoretically, could replicate those performances across all other preseason games and Brissett will still get the nod in Week 1.

That doesn't feel like it's up for debate, regardless of how Beck looks.

Yet it does increase the temperature of Brissett to perform at a high level, and right away at that.

If he doesn't, Beck could quickly emerge as a potential replacement — and that doesn't feel like a seat Brissett would get back.