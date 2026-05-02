3 Honest Thoughts on Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers Noise

The offseason has arrived, and there's a few different ways to tell we're in the weeds in terms of chatter around the Arizona Cardinals.

As we move past the 2026 NFL Draft and look ahead to what's left before training camp, there's still a few things to solve — and while the Aaron Rodgers dilemma doesn't directly involve the Cardinals, Arizona's been somehow looped into things with summer around the corner.

This isn't the first time Rodgers and the Cardinals have been mentioned as a potential pairing, though the latest person to suggest the fit is CBS Sports' John Breech, who says the Cardinals "make the most sense" for Rodgers.

What should we really think of all of this?

3 Honest Thoughts on Potential Aaron Rodgers, Cardinals Pairing

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

1. The Cardinals Have Plenty of Talent for Rodgers to Work With

In a vacuum, this would be a really fun pairing.

The Cardinals upgraded their offensive line where four-of-five spots are settled with confidence, right tackle being the outlier though Elijah Wilkinson is expected to handle those duties.

In terms of skill position players, that's where it gets exciting.

The Cardinals boast all of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne in the passing game with a running back room consisting of Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and James Conner.

Rodgers, quite frankly, has played with far less supporting casts in his career. Mixing the aforementioned talent with a quarterback in the pedigree of Rodgers sounds like something out of a video game.

But, tying this back to the first sentence, football isn't played in a vacuum.

2. Would Aaron Rodgers Want to Actually Play Here?

Regardless of what you or I think of the Cardinals and how fun they can be, the reality is they're still bottom of the NFC West until further notice. While Rodgers would be an upgrade at quarterback, there's still other holes on this team.

The big question is would Rodgers really want to come here and essentially be a punching bag for the rest of the NFL's toughest division? All of the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams prevent different but equally daunting challenges.

In the grand scheme of things, Rodgers' theoretical stint would just be a blip on the radar, meaning even if things went bad, it wouldn't tarnish his overall legacy.

And while big picture that would be fine, it remains a bigger question if Rodgers would want to endure a tough test at 42 years young.

3. It's Simply Too Much For Cardinals To Make Happen

Sorry to be a wet blanket here, but I've been called worse.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed a tender on Rodgers, which will see them gain a compensatory pick if he signs anywhere other than Pittsburgh before July 22 according to Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein.

After that date, Rodgers is tied to Pittsburgh - meaning he can't sign with another team. He could theoritically ask for a trade in that scenario, though that would feel unlikely for Arizona to pull off.

Case in point, there's some gymnastics involved in getting Rodgers to the desert, not just on Pittsburgh's side.

Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck are all currently in Arizona's quarterbacks room.

Brissett — wanting a raise on his current contract — surely won't want to be a backup entering 2026. Many believe the Cardinals couldn't sign Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason due to their willingness to stick with Brissett as the starter.

Do you trade Brissett to sign Rodgers right now? For what and where? Especially after the draft and before training camp, that would be a tough deal to pull off. Is cutting Brissett an option? Perhaps if you're guaranteed Rodgers would come here, but with how he operates, that's a shot in the dark.

You just brought on Minshew and drafted Beck, so their spots feel fairly safe within the room as well.

This move simply has a lot of moving parts on both sides to really be executed at this point in time.