Complete Cardinals Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to ramp up their offseason after a good chunk of their off-field business has been handled. And while a signing or even a trade could come to fruition, the team mostly has their training camp roster set.
So, who have the Cardinals added to make 2026 a promising year under first-year coach Mike LaFleur?
A look at their entire offseason (so far) and what's to come ahead:
Who Cardinals Added in Free Agency
- OG Isaac Seumalo
- DL Andrew Billings
- DL Roy Lopez
- S Andrew Wingard
- WR Kendrick Bourne
- OT Elijah Wilkinson
- LS Casey Kreiter
- OL Matt Pryor
- LB Jack Gibbens
- DL Jonah Williams
- WR Devin Duvernay
- QB Gardner Minshew
- TE Teagan Quitoriano
- RB Tyler Allgeier
The Cardinals' top adds of the free agent cycle came on the offense side of the ball with Seumalo starting at left guard and Allgeier set to play a big role in Arizona's rushing attack. Wilkinson appears to be the lead candidate to start for the Cardinals at right tackle while Bourne is WR3 in the desert.
Lopez is a fun piece to add back into the Cardinals' room while Gibbens should compete for a starting inside linebacker role opposite of Mack Wilson Sr. Wingard seems to be a solid third safety next to Budda Baker and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Duvernay should handle kick return duties after Arizona lost Greg Dortch, among other players this offseason:
Who Cardinals Lost in Free Agency
- RB Michael Carter (signed with Titans)
- LG Evan Brown (Texans)
- WR Greg Dortch (Lions)
- LB Channing Tindall (Falcons)
- S Jalen Thompson (Cowboys)
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Colts)
- RB Emari Demercado (Chiefs)
- DL Dalvin Tomlinson (Chargers)
- DL Calais Campbell (Ravens)
The Cardinals lost roughly five starters out of the aforementioned group but managed to find replacements for most, the latest coming with Campbell who just opted to sign with Baltimore earlier in the week.
The biggest loss from a production standpoint is either Campbell or Thompson, who simply was just priced out of Arizona. However, with Taylor-Demerson waiting in the wings, the Cardinals should be just fine.
Other Cardinals who are still free agents are: Travis Vokolek, JJ Russell, Darren Hall, Josiah Deguara, Pharaoh Brown, Matt Haack, Aaron Brewer, Will Hernandez, Zay Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones and Jonah Williams.
With a lot of those guys being vets, we may see them sign closer to training camp — especially with free agents now not impacting the compensatory pick formula.
Cardinals' 2026 NFL Draft Class
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1, Pick 3)
- Texas A&M OG Chase Bisontis (Round 2, Pick 34)
- Miami QB Carson Beck (Round 3, Pick 65)
- Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, Pick 104)
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil (Round 5, Pick 143)
- Iowa LB Karson Sharar (Round 6, Pick 183)
- Ole Miss OT Jayden Williams (Round 7, Pick 217)
The Cardinals had all seven original picks entering the 2026 NFL Draft and surprisingly didn't make a single trade, being the only team in the league to both have all of their original picks and not make any trades during the draft.
The obvious gem of the class is Love, who was made the highest-picked running back since 2018. The Cardinals believe he can be much more than just a running back and thus are willing to roll the dice on him being one of the league's best.
Bisontis should be able to help make that happen, as he's a player who can help pave rushing lanes for Love while also upholding pass protection duties at right guard — regardless of who is under center in 2026 and beyond.
That could very well be Beck, who seems to have a solid shot to at least compete for starting duties in training camp with veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.
Day 3 festivities got kicked off with the fun and athletic Proctor, who was the FCS' first player drafted in 2026. If he lives up to the hype, he should make for a dynamic duo with fellow Cardinals interior DL Walter Nolen III.
Virgil is a nice and tall wide receiver who can make plays downfield but still needs some developing while Sharar could be a special teams contributor right away. Williams is a versatile offensive tackle and wasn't a bad roll of the dice in the final round of the draft.
What Comes Next For Cardinals
The Cardinals will begin rookie minicamp on May 8 while voluntary OTA's are May 18–19, May 21, May 26–27, May 29, June 1–2 and June 4.
Mandatory minicamp is June 8-10.
Training camp dates are still unknown, though since the Cardinals are participating in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game (Aug. 6) to begin preseason festivities, they will begin training camp earlier than other teams. Mid-July should be a target point for fans to watch out for.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin