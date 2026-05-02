Complete Cardinals Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to ramp up their offseason after a good chunk of their off-field business has been handled. And while a signing or even a trade could come to fruition, the team mostly has their training camp roster set.

So, who have the Cardinals added to make 2026 a promising year under first-year coach Mike LaFleur?

A look at their entire offseason (so far) and what's to come ahead:

Who Cardinals Added in Free Agency

Arizona Cardinals newly signed free agent Isaac Seumalo speaks to the press at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe, on March 11, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OG Isaac Seumalo

DL Andrew Billings

DL Roy Lopez

S Andrew Wingard

WR Kendrick Bourne

OT Elijah Wilkinson

LS Casey Kreiter

OL Matt Pryor

LB Jack Gibbens

DL Jonah Williams

WR Devin Duvernay

QB Gardner Minshew

TE Teagan Quitoriano

RB Tyler Allgeier

The Cardinals' top adds of the free agent cycle came on the offense side of the ball with Seumalo starting at left guard and Allgeier set to play a big role in Arizona's rushing attack. Wilkinson appears to be the lead candidate to start for the Cardinals at right tackle while Bourne is WR3 in the desert.

Lopez is a fun piece to add back into the Cardinals' room while Gibbens should compete for a starting inside linebacker role opposite of Mack Wilson Sr. Wingard seems to be a solid third safety next to Budda Baker and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Duvernay should handle kick return duties after Arizona lost Greg Dortch, among other players this offseason:

Who Cardinals Lost in Free Agency

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RB Michael Carter (signed with Titans)

LG Evan Brown (Texans)

WR Greg Dortch (Lions)

LB Channing Tindall (Falcons)

S Jalen Thompson (Cowboys)

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Colts)

RB Emari Demercado (Chiefs)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (Chargers)

DL Calais Campbell (Ravens)

The Cardinals lost roughly five starters out of the aforementioned group but managed to find replacements for most, the latest coming with Campbell who just opted to sign with Baltimore earlier in the week.

The biggest loss from a production standpoint is either Campbell or Thompson, who simply was just priced out of Arizona. However, with Taylor-Demerson waiting in the wings, the Cardinals should be just fine.

Other Cardinals who are still free agents are: Travis Vokolek, JJ Russell, Darren Hall, Josiah Deguara, Pharaoh Brown, Matt Haack, Aaron Brewer, Will Hernandez, Zay Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones and Jonah Williams.

With a lot of those guys being vets, we may see them sign closer to training camp — especially with free agents now not impacting the compensatory pick formula.

Cardinals' 2026 NFL Draft Class

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love during a news conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility on April 24, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1, Pick 3)

Texas A&M OG Chase Bisontis (Round 2, Pick 34)

Miami QB Carson Beck (Round 3, Pick 65)

Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, Pick 104)

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil (Round 5, Pick 143)

Iowa LB Karson Sharar (Round 6, Pick 183)

Ole Miss OT Jayden Williams (Round 7, Pick 217)

The Cardinals had all seven original picks entering the 2026 NFL Draft and surprisingly didn't make a single trade, being the only team in the league to both have all of their original picks and not make any trades during the draft.

The obvious gem of the class is Love, who was made the highest-picked running back since 2018. The Cardinals believe he can be much more than just a running back and thus are willing to roll the dice on him being one of the league's best.

Bisontis should be able to help make that happen, as he's a player who can help pave rushing lanes for Love while also upholding pass protection duties at right guard — regardless of who is under center in 2026 and beyond.

That could very well be Beck, who seems to have a solid shot to at least compete for starting duties in training camp with veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

Day 3 festivities got kicked off with the fun and athletic Proctor, who was the FCS' first player drafted in 2026. If he lives up to the hype, he should make for a dynamic duo with fellow Cardinals interior DL Walter Nolen III.

Virgil is a nice and tall wide receiver who can make plays downfield but still needs some developing while Sharar could be a special teams contributor right away. Williams is a versatile offensive tackle and wasn't a bad roll of the dice in the final round of the draft.

What Comes Next For Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the Arizona Cardinals facility in Tempe after the first round of the NFL Draft on April 23, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals will begin rookie minicamp on May 8 while voluntary OTA's are May 18–19, May 21, May 26–27, May 29, June 1–2 and June 4.

Mandatory minicamp is June 8-10.

Training camp dates are still unknown, though since the Cardinals are participating in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game (Aug. 6) to begin preseason festivities, they will begin training camp earlier than other teams. Mid-July should be a target point for fans to watch out for.