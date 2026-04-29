Steelers Break Silence on Rare Aaron Rodgers Tender

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers used a rarely-used UFA tender on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, tying him to them for 2026 after July 22, and if he signs elsewhere beforehand, he would count toward their compensatory formula.

The reason for the tender seemed to spiral as media, analysts and fans all had their own belief to why it was placed on Rodgers. Maybe the team didn't expect him to return anytime soon, or they were worried he would sign elsewhere.

Well, the Steelers have broken their silence on the move. Speaking with local radio host Mark Madden, McCarthy explained the decision to tender Rodgers and why Pittsburgh chose to place it on the 43-year-old before the NFL Draft.

"It really doesn't have any effect on it," McCarthy said when asked about the motivation behind the tender. "It's just really a business transaction that puts us in position to potentially gain a compensatory pick down the road. Frankly, if we didn't do our administrative duty here, we should be criticized for it. That's the ony intent of the process."

What The Tender Means For the Steelers

What McCarthy is referring to is that the UFA tender secures that the Steelers could receive something if Rodgers signs elsewhere. Rodgers could sign with the Steelers or any other team at any time, but if he does sign with another club, Pittsburgh has a pick added to its compensatory formula.

The Steelers do not get a first right of refusal with the tender.

On July 22, Rodgers' rights for the 2026 season become exclusively the Steelers'. Rodgers could still sign the tender and asked to be traded, but Pittsburgh would need to agree on a deal with the other team for him to play elsewhere.

Also, after Week 10 of the season, Rodgers cannot return to any team this season.

Why Now?

The deadline for the tender was April 22, which is when Pittsburgh placed it on Rodgers. They hoped that the quarterback would give them an answer to whether or not he's returning before the 2026 NFL Draft, but when that deadline approached and Rodgers still had no answer, they decided to take a precaution.

The next time the team expects an answer from Rodgers is their Organized Team Activities date of May 18. They hope he agrees to sign by then, having the entire team together for the first few weeks of practice before they head into the break before training camp.

If no answer happens before their final OTA on June 12, things may wait until the end of July, if Rodgers ever answers at all.

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