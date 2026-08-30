4 Biggest Surprises Cardinals Could Pull Off on Roster Cut-Down Day

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are hours from trimming their roster to 53 players.

It's been a long training camp and preseason, giving the Cardinals ample opportunity to evaluate their entire team from top to bottom. Now, the team will be tasked with finding various ways to piece together their initial regular season roster.

There's always a surprise or two on this day every year. The Cardinals have already traded away a running back and acquired a tight end — what else is on the menu?

Four potential big surprises Arizona could pull off:

Maybe Not The Biggest Surprise: Cutting BJ Ojulari

Ojulari managed to finish his preseason on a high note with 1.5 sacks against Green Bay, though that might not be enough to overshadow what's largely been an unimpressive preseason.

There was hope Ojulari could ascend into the player many hoped he would be after his rookie season, though an extended absence due to recovery from a severe knee injury derailed his progress. With Eku Leota knocking on the door of making the roster, Arizona will be forced to make a tough decision on a player who once held so much promise.

Ojulari's a former second-round pick, though the price tag now doesn't matter. His overall camp and preseason has been underwhelming, and now he stares down the potential of being cut.

Could See it Happen: Cutting James Conner

Conner has only participated in individual drills for the Cardinals during training camp and hasn't played in a preseason game for Arizona. Case in point, Conner's health is under heavy questioning after suffering a season-ending foot/ankle injury early in 2025.

The Cardinals heavily invested in their running back room this offseason by adding Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier. With Bam Knight fairly certain to make the roster and Trey Benson on injured reserve, that places the spotlight on Conner for a potential RB4 spot.

To be clear: Arizona shouldn't look to cut Conner for nothing, though the veteran rusher has earned the respect to have a release granted if he so chooses.

Would Catch Us Off Guard: Trading Gardner Minshew

We've teased this a bit, as the Cardinals' quarterback room features an immediate starter in Jacoby Brissett and a third-round rookie in Carson Beck, who is expected to play at some point in 2026.

Minshew stands in the way as a bridge player that's not really needed in the desert — though a competing team looking to pad their quarterback room could very well pull the trigger on Minshew, a quarterback not far removed from a Pro Bowl season.

This would clear a roster spot for the Cardinals while paving a clearer path for Beck.

Massive Surprise: Trade For Edge Rusher

Noise around Josh Sweat should cool down, though the Cardinals should still be exploring a trade at arguably their weakest position.

Zaven Collins is better against the run. Jordan Burch is only in his second year. Baron Browning is fine as a rotational weapon. Leota shouldn't be heavily relied on.

If the preseason has taught us anything, it's that Nick Rallis' defense is still very much a question mark. Sweat simply can't be the only pass rush presence, and there needs to be a second player who steps up.

The Cardinals have plenty of cap space and picks to make something happen. We're not saying a trade for Maxx Crosby would fix things, though it's pretty clear where Arizona's biggest gap on the roster is.