Not Done? 6 More Cardinals Trade Candidates Before Roster Cuts

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals made a small ripple in the pool of NFL transactions today after trading running back Corey Kiner to the New England Patriots.

It was a small move that was considered a win-win from both sides ahead of final roster cuts on Sunday, though the Cardinals may not be done working the phones.

We're roughly 24 hours removed from the Cardinals trimming their roster down from 90 to 53 — here's a few more players who could possibly be traded before then:

Pretty Unlikely: QB Gardner Minshew

This doesn't feel likely, as Minshew has played well this preseason/camp and firmly is QB2 in Arizona behind Jacoby Brissett... for now. The Cardinals, at some point, will need to see more from Carson Beck before making a massive decision in the 2027 offseason regarding their quarterback position.

Case in point, Minshew finds himself as a middle man in the Cardinals' room. Is a trade likely now? Probably not, though he's very much a candidate to be dealt around the deadline halfway through the regular season.

Unlikely: RB James Conner

To be clear, we have Conner making our projected 53-man roster. Conner's value at this point mostly resides in his role as a voice and leader within the team's locker room.

However, things are getting sticky in Arizona's running back room. Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight have solidified their spots while Conner is the major question mark.

Is he healthy? Conner has done only individual drills during practice and hasn't played in preseason. He just might be a candidate to land on injured reserve.

Still, Conner (who is in the final year of his contract after restructuring this offseason) has earned the right and respect to dictate his future after giving so much to the Cardinals. If he indeed would want a trade, it feels like the team would oblige.

Maybe: ILB Owen Pappoe

Pappoe is clearly not a starter, as Mack Wilson is firmly entrenched with Cody Simon and Jack Gibbens rotating in the spot next to him. Recent late-round pick Karson Sharar is making a push for a roster spot with special teams prowess on his side, too.

That puts the veteran Pappoe in a bit of roster purgatory. He's speedy but has yet to make an impact in any of his three prior seasons in the NFL.

That makes Pappoe a candidate to be flipped for a late draft pick if the Cardinals indeed don't want to roster five inside linebackers, something that doesn't feel likely.

Don't Be Surprised: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Cardinals' cornerback depth is one of their biggest puzzles to solve within the next 24 hours. Garrett Williams is back from injured reserve while Will Johnson and Denzel Burke are expected to man outside cornerback duties.

That places the rest of the room in a bit of purgatory. Max Melton is expected to make the roster but wouldn't be an eye-opening cut while Starling Thomas, Kei'Trel Clark and Elijah Jones all battled for a roster spot in last night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Murphy-Bunting finds himself in a precarious spot. After widely being viewed as a cut candidate, he restructured his deal to stay in Arizona before making the move to slot duties while Williams wasn't healthy.

Now, with Williams healthy, Murphy-Bunting is relegated to a backup role. He, along with the bottom of Arizona's depth chart, does feel expendable if the phone rings.

Possible: WR(s) Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Simi Fehoko

Jalen Brooks feels like a solid bet to make the roster after a genuinely impressive body of work during preseason play. Smith-Marsette and Fehoko aren't too far behind, either.

It's a jumbled mix of talent in a Cardinals wide receiver room that simply can't keep anybody. Their depth chart is already cemented with five wideouts, and Brooks would make a sixth.

Smith-Marsette has struggled with ball security during return duties this preseason but logged snaps with Cardinals starters during training camp while Fehoko simply continues to both impress and produce. His willingness to impact special teams could very well land him on a roster — whether it be Arizona or elsewhere.

The Cardinals should be fielding offers/calls on all of these guys, and if another trade does come to fruition, receiver feels like a strong possibility.