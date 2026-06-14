Aaron Donald's Potential NFL Return is a Nightmare for the Cardinals

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals got some less-than-ideal news when Myles Garrett hit the NFC West via trade earlier in the month.

If recent reports are true, things could go from bad to worse.

NFL insider Adam Schefter says it's "more likely than not," the Los Angeles Rams will see Aaron Donald unretire at some point in 2026 to join Garrett and the rest of the now Super Bowl favorite Rams.

Breaking down the chances of Aaron Donald coming out of retirement to return to the Los Angeles Rams.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/feeOzzB3Oz pic.twitter.com/7oxNlp4N3m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2026

Fellow insider Jordan Schultz says Donald texted him this on the possibility:

“I’m for sure flirting with the idea. Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.”

I texted Aaron Donald about coming out of retirement and playing for the Rams, alongside Myles Garrett:



“I’m for sure flirting with the idea. Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/T94zbgdhgs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2026

And that's just the news the Cardinals and their fans didn't need.

Aaron Donald Coming Out of Retirement Just Blows for Cardinals

The Cardinals are already basement dwellers in a tough NFC West that features the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, now championship favorites in Los Angeles and the once again playoff bound San Francsico 49ers.

While Arizona has fine individual talent, they're working under the watch of a first-year coach and don't have a franchise quarterback set in place. There's optimism around what the Cardinals can eventually become — just not in 2026.

While Donald just turned 35 and probably won't be close to the 100% gamewrecker he was — even Donald at 60% is well above the average NFL defensive lineman. With Garrett taking down double teams, Donald very easily could return to play (especially since he's been staying in shape) and make a difference.

The Cardinals initially didn't blink when the Rams added Garrett this offseason.

"You're not really concerned about that right now," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said.

"That's not what kept me up at night yesterday. What kept me up was, hey, we got two really good team periods, we got a two minute, let's see how that two minute goes, and then we'll go from there. So, like all great players, whether it be offense or defense, you got to adjust, and you got to game-plan for those guys, but not my concern."

He'd probably have the same response when asked about Donald, though actually game-planning for the Rams is going to be a whole different story if words and intentions come to fruition.