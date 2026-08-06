A New Era of Cardinals Football (Unofficially) Starts Now

ARIZONA — An unproven coach gets his start in football's most coveted destination.

The two ends of the football spectrum couldn't be more opposite for Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur and the beginning of his coaching career. LaFleur, a first-timer in the seat, will oversee the Cardinals in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game tonight — an obvious pinnacle for anybody who's privileged enough to be involved in the game.

It's not an official start. A win or loss won't go into the official column for LaFleur's coaching career, but this is the first time LaFleur will be on the sidelines leading the Cardinals.

And you can't tell him these games don't matter.

"Just because it's preseason and the win/loss doesn't count, it doesn't mean that this isn't real football," LaFleur told reporters this week.

LaFleur represents a massive breath of fresh air after Jonathan Gannon. Besides the fact of both being first-time coaches, LaFleur arrives with the profile of an innovative offensive play-caller that's studied under two of the league's best minds in Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. He's got the NFC West experience coveted to compete in football's toughest division and in terms of potential, there weren't many out there matching his ceiling.

The Cardinals, after whiffing on Gannon, needed a massive swing at the plate. LaFleur was just that, and if he pays off, Arizona could very well turn the unfortunate tide of the franchise. The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2021 and haven't won the division since 2015.

None of that changes tonight, not even close, though this is a proverbial warm-up swing for LaFleur to get his feet wet as a head coach.

"Never assume anything," LaFleur said on being a head coach before going into what's surprised him the most about being in his spot.

"The answer I keep going to is when you get asked what color markers you want for your board and where the boards go, it's like put the board on the wall and give me the markers that work. Like what are we talking about? Keep the main thing, the main thing. It's football, but again, you do have those things that come across your desk, and you have to roll with it."

To most eyes, Thursday night will be a brief stint of watching. Some will lose interest after Carson Beck departs action. Others will turn the channel at halftime while different folks may just stick around for the whole thing.

Not many would classify tonight as must-see TV.

However, the Mike LaFleur era is unofficially here. And as football season gets going, hope fills every mile between Phoenix and Canton.