2026 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who Experts Have the Cardinals Taking
We're midway through November, and the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff hopes are all but dead. The team is 3–7 with several good teams remaining on the schedule. Arizona is looking at a top-10 pick and maybe even higher once it's all said and done.
That, unfortunately, means most fans are looking ahead to the offseason. Lots of changes are coming. Kyler Murray is likely to be traded. Jonathan Gannon could be out of a job. And, of course, the 2026 NFL Draft could see the Cardinals in prime position to add an elite player — maybe even a quarterback.
Beginning today and moving forward on a weekly basis, we will round up the most recent 2026 NFL mock drafts across the web and give our thoughts on each pick. The mocks must be no older than two days, so don’t expect big names like ESPN or Bleacher Report writers to appear weekly until they transition to that point in their writing timeline. I will include a fresh pick of my own to show where I am at, too.
We’ll start off with my picks before going through six mocks I managed to find with the most recency. No one deviated off the path to make some wild pick, but I'll let you know who made the pick and where it came from in case you want to sound off on them.
My pick: Spencer Fano
Right now, the Cardinals' biggest focus must be on beefing up this offensive line. The run game’s inefficiency and the passing game’s inconsistency stem from the lack of protection up front, and the 2026 class has several linemen across all five spots to upgrade the unit.
Fano is an elite right tackle prospect and has been among the nation's best for two years now. Pairing him opposite Paris Johnson Jr. will stabilize the tackle spot, allowing the inside to work itself out with better play outside.
CBS Sports: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
Mike Renner: "Brazzell is a throwback deep threat at 6-foot-5 with exceptional wheels. The Cardinals have really been missing a vertical element to their passing attack this season, so Brazzell's 12 deep catches would be a welcome addition."
Our take: I would not be on board with this pick. Not one bit. I'm a fan of Brazzell, but his value is nowhere near the top 10, even for a team that needs his skill set. Arizona also has bigger fish to fry than to reach on a wide receiver when every offensive lineman was available.
Worse yet, Makai Lemon was available all the way into the late 20s, and I could see him being the first receiver off the board... he's not being passed on for hardly anyone and certainly not Brazzell.
Athlon Sports: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Luke Easterling: "I wouldn’t count out a wide receiver here, but if the Cards want to help out their quarterback (whoever that ends up being next year and beyond), they need to keep investing in the offensive line. That could start at right tackle, where a long-term upgrade over Jonah Williams is needed. Fano has proven he can play both tackle spots at a high level and could prove to be a bargain at this spot."
Our take: I like the way Easterling notes that this “could prove to be a bargain.” That’s worth noting, because the outlook on this offensive line class is that there are no consensus players worth being taken high.
That won’t matter in the long run if Fano turns into what we believe he will be. Could people dislike it at first? 100%, but it could look like a genius move quickly.
The Draft Network: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Keith Sanchez: "The Arizona Cardinals appear to be on the brink of moving on from Kyler Murray. And while their replacement isn't clear yet, it is evident that they need to improve this offensive line. Francis Mauigoa is a versatile offensive lineman who can play both OT and OG, allowing the Cardinals to reshuffle their OL."
Our take: I'm a big, big fan of Mauigoa, and I don't think the Cardinals could go wrong with selecting either him or Fano. The conversations about Fano kicking inside feel more in tune with the way Mauigoa is being perceived as a prospect.
Nonetheless, they are both top-tier right tackle prospects, and I don't think Arizona could go wrong with either player.
Bleacher Nation: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Matt Rooney: "I think the Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray in the offseason, and Jacoby Brissett isn’t a franchise quarterback. It might take trading up to land Simpson, but if not, I think Arizona would take him if he’s here."
Our take: Perhaps the dream pick for Cardinals fans right now. Murray is on the way out, and although Brissett is on the books for one more year, he's not a long-term option. Simpson sat on the bench for multiple years before he got his shot starting for the Crimson Tide, and it paid off big time.
He could start his time in the desert in a similar way, even if not for an entire season, and turn into the leader the franchise has long been searching for.
Draft Wire: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Curt Popejoy: "We aren't sure what the Cardinals are planning at quarterback, so with that we decided to just go best player available and pair up Lemon with Marvin Harrison III to form an elite tandem for whoever throws them the football."
Our take: I mentioned Lemon's name earlier as a receiver the Cardinals could target early, and Popejoy lined him up with the team in his Sunday mock (hence the different pick). After what Michael Wilson showed against the 49ers in an expanded role, I don't think the Cardinals should be pressured into finding a receiver early in the draft anymore.
That said, Lemon has the speed the team is lacking on offense and is an all-around threat at every level of the field. It wouldn't take long for Lemon to emerge as a top target if the team pulled the trigger.
Yahoo! Sports: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Matt Johnson: "Kyler Murray’s time with the Arizona Cardinals is over, and the new regime needs to find its quarterback. It might be in the organization’s best interest to draft Dante Moore and give him a season to develop behind the scenes, bringing in a veteran bridge starter for the 2026 season. What matters is that Moore boasts the arm strength and confidence to truly unlock Marvin Harrison Jr. If the Ducks quarterback hits in the NFL, the Cardinals could have one of the best passing attacks in the league by 2028."
Our take: I'm still a believer that Moore will declare, but it truly seems up in the air right now. If he does declare, he's being picked much higher than 11 (again, a Sunday mock). Still, Arizona would absolutely be inclined to make a move to grab Moore. He's a great passer with the ability to run and keep his eyes down the field.
He would have awesome receivers at his disposal out the gate, so he could post big-time numbers early in his career depending on how quickly he adjusts to the next level. If Moore comes out, you won't find many quarterbacks in this class, no matter who declares, with more potential than him.