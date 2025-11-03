3 Keys for Cardinals to Upset Cowboys on Monday Night Football
A bye week could be exactly what the Arizona Cardinals needed to change their fortunes in a season that has seemingly gone down the drain. History is against the Cardinals, but anything can happen on any given Sunday. Don’t worry—that also applies to other days of the week that end in “Y,” including Monday.
And the Cardinals will be counting on that as they visit the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are an out-of-division rival, making this a heated showdown. But it’s a pivotal game for both franchises to secure wins, and it likely won’t come easy for either team.
If the Cardinals are to walk away from MNF with a win and reignite a flicker of hope toward the playoff dreams fans had over the summer, they’ll need a game plan. Thankfully, I have the perfect three keys to victory laid out for Arizona.
“Score more points!” “Don’t turn the ball over!”
Obviously—but to truly win on the field, the Cardinals must check off these three boxes:
Pick your poison: CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens
You’re not stopping both, and at best you’re only containing them. Lamb is one of the league’s best receivers, but Pickens has lived up to his billing coming out of college in Dallas. The two make a seemingly unstoppable duo out wide.
It’s an impossible choice for who the Cardinals should focus on, as you’ll get burned in different ways no matter who you pick. But it’s important that the Cardinals identify who to game plan for most effectively to avoid getting beaten by both. Since they excel in different areas, it’s better to limit the damage instead of getting destroyed everywhere.
Chunk plays—and a lot of them
What’s been missing from this Cardinals offense this year? Consistency, a run game, and chunk plays. Instances have been few and far between where we’ve seen the Cardinals offense march down the field courtesy of two or three big gains. It’s been lackluster at best, but that needs to change now that the bye week has come and gone.
The Dallas defense can be exploited at each level of the field, and Arizona must capitalize. If for no other reason than this—if the Cardinals can’t create big plays, the Cowboys will crush them because they can do exactly that.
Don’t keep it within three points late
Every single loss for the Cardinals this season has been by a single possession. Some of those losses have been heartbreakers that came down to the final drive. It has to stop at some point—but this can’t be a game that comes down to a field goal late.
Chad Ryland is a good kicker, and we’ve seen him win games for the Cardinals before… but Brandon Aubrey is a great kicker. Dallas doesn’t have to do much to get inside his range, and he’s as accurate and reliable as they come. If this game is decided by three or fewer points, my money says the Cowboys won the game.