Cardinals’ Complete Seven-Round CFP National Championship Mock Draft

Congratulations are in order for the Indiana Hoosiers on one of the greatest seasons in the history of all sports and an unprecedented turnaround by Curt Cignetti.

It was a run for the ages and one that could carry on to the future, and to hear that the Indiana Hoosiers football program is College Football Playoff National Champions isn't anything I believed I would hear in my lifetime.

Miami also deserves major props for overcoming major regular-season losses only to put together an elite College Football Playoff run that nearly turned into a championship. Both teams were built through elite coaching staffs, stout offensive and defensive lines, above-average quarterback play, and star performances across the board.

Both of these teams will be reloading with so many players heading to the pros, but the NFL will be thrilled to see so many stars headed their way.

The Arizona Cardinals are among those teams who should be happiest to see so many Hoosiers and Hurricanes heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. The strengths of those teams line up well with their needs, and they could even justify a full draft class made up entirely of players from the two programs.

And that's what we're going to do.

For this edition of a 2026 NFL mock draft, we are selecting players who participated in last night's game. It turns into quite a good draft class for the Cardinals, and one that could turn the ship around.

A quick note is that Arizona did not manage to add a quarterback, with Fernando Mendoza going first overall and difficulty figuring out where Carson Beck could or should be drafted. That means the team will need to address quarterback in free agency or via trade, but the building blocks they managed to add from the two schools will create a firm foundation for the Cardinals' next coaching staff.

3.) Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61)talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Yes, Rueben Bain is a better value at 1.03 than Mauigoa is, but there's a steeper drop-off at offensive tackle than edge rusher in this class. That, and the Cardinals have a larger need at right tackle, with Josh Sweat answering part of the team's pass-rushing issues.

Mauigoa is a great right tackle prospect, as we've seen over the last handful of draft classes. Even the pundits preferring him to kick inside to guard at the next level still project him to be elite. The Cardinals need help at either spot on the right side of the line, but he's exactly what they need to stabilize the tackle spot and give their next quarterback a better pocket to succeed in.

34.) Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If you were upset that the Cardinals passed on Bain, hopefully you'll be satisfied taking his partner in crime, who had just as good, if not better, a CFP run. Mesidor was unstoppable down the stretch for the Hurricanes, and his partnership with Bain nearly delivered a national championship.

Across from Sweat, Mesidor gives the Cardinals a much more viable pass-rushing option than what's currently on the roster. He won't come into the league as a top-tier run defender, but Arizona should keep things simple and tell Mesidor something along the lines of, "See quarterback, get quarterback."

65.) D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) reacts with the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponds played the boundary at a high level for Indiana the last two seasons, and his 2025 campaign was magical. That said, he's much better suited to move inside and play nickel at the next level. He's unfortunately limited by his size, but that doesn't dismiss his technique to shut down opposing receivers.

By adding Ponds to the Cardinals' secondary, the team ensures they have a long-term option inside if Garrett Williams suffers another injury or perhaps even departs in 2027 free agency. There's also a chance that he's flat-out better than Williams and could easily be off the board by this point in the draft.

104.) Keelan Marion, WR, Miami

Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marion made a great decision to transfer to Miami for his final season of college eligibility, pending some insane remaining season that everyone seems to have. His skill set was on full display in an offense that had no shortage of future NFL pass catchers. If nothing else, the All-American return man proved he's much more than an ace special teamer.

There's a persistent need for speed at wide receiver for the Cardinals, and that's exactly what Marion provides. With Michael Wilson breaking out late and another year of learning for Marvin Harrison Jr., who, unrelated, needs to show more in Year Three, Marion rounds out this receiver room and complements those two wonderfully.

141.) Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan snaps the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals need to invest multiple draft picks into the offensive line this year, and Coogan is an awesome Day Three option. Coogan had one of the National Championship Game's most important blocks on Fernando Mendoza's Superman touchdown run on fourth down, and he's been a great player all year long. He's the kind of later-round player who has tons of starting experience and can find the field early in his career.

Coogan primarily played center for Indiana, but he has ample experience playing left guard in prior years. That allows him to find a starting role for as long as Hjalte Froholdt is on the team and perhaps become his replacement should he ever decide to leave.

182.) Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) warms up Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana had quite the running back duo this season, with Hemby and Kaelon Black each topping 1,000 rushing yards. Either of those backs would be welcome additions to a Cardinals running back room in need of competition. In fact, either of those two could audition themselves as the future starter, depending on the injury status of James Conner and Trey Benson.

I opted to roll with Hemby in this spot due to his usage in the passing game. The Cardinals have shown an interest in using the running back in the passing game, and even if the next staff doesn't use it as much, it's important that they still have the option to do so.

217.) Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Indiana's Riley Nowakowski (37) celebrates his touchdown during the Indiana versus Wiscsonsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The players have dried up at the end of the draft for Miami and Indiana, so just draft the best player on the board and see if you can find a spot for him. In this scenario, that player is Nowakowski.

Tight end isn't remotely a need for the Cardinals, who have the best in the league with Trey McBride. Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman are also present on this roster, but there's no such thing as too much competition. Nowakowski had solid production in one of college football's busiest offenses, and he's a plus run blocker. He's perfect for generating competition in the tight end room.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News