Jeremiyah Love Isn't The Right Draft Pick for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals own the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and will have a wide array of possibilities when they're on the clock.

Buzz after the NFL combine couldn't be higher around Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, as his on-field testing numbers jump off the charts and pair well with his game tape, solidifying his status as this class' top ball-carrier with many placing him near the top of their boards.

Arizona could very well be in the mix to add a running back this offseason, especially if James Conner is made a cap casualty thanks to his age and season-ending foot injury.

Many Cardinals fans are clamoring for Love to be the pick when Arizona sends the pick in (GM Monti Ossenfort hinted they could be trading it, however) — and while it wouldn't be close to a bad pick, it wouldn't be the right one for Arizona.

Why Cardinals Should Prioritize Other NFL Draft Positions

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's start with acknowledging Love and his skillset. He's an all-around threat who was a Heisman finalist with little weaknesses to boast as a running back. Love projects himself as a strong three-down back and feels like a pretty safe top ten pick, even in a league that's seen the running back position devalued over the years.

Love is worthy of being a top pick and has all the makings to be the guy.

Ossenfort has mostly stayed true to his draft philosophy of taking the best player available regardless of position or side of the ball. We saw that come to fruition when all but one draft pick went to the defensive side of the ball last year — that doesn't just happen out of coincidence.

And if Love is indeed their top-rated player on the board just two picks into the draft, then so be it. Yet Cardinals fans have quickly knee-jerk reacted to Love's combine performance, and that in itself is a problem.

We knew Love was good. We knew he ran fast. And while his 40-yard dash time was impressive, Love simply reinforced his strong game film rather than proving any doubters wrong. The combine, for him, was just putting icing on the cake and solidifying the top running back spot — which he did.

The combine, for a good majority of people on social media, proves they're prisoners of the moment. The reality is little noise on Love to Arizona was made before he landed in Indianapolis — and now, all of a sudden, the Cardinals can't pass on him?

Arizona's rushing attack quickly went downhill last season due to a variety of factors. Offensive line coach Klayton Adams departed before 2025, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing couldn't adapt and a slew of injuries took its tally on both the running back room and offensive line.

That same offensive line that ranked near the bottom of the league? It's returning. Along with it's same position coach in Justin Frye. Arizona upgrading the offensive line this offseason isn't negotiable — it's mandatory if Mike LaFleur wants to get out of the gates on the right foot.

Having a strong running back is only beneficial when schematics are clicking behind a solidified offensive line. While we're still TBD on LaFleur's attack, the Cardinals have a below average offensive line at this point in time.

The Cardinals will likely use a blend of resources such as free agency and the draft to supplement the trenches, hopefully on both sides of the ball. While Love would sell jerseys and undoubtedly make plays, the big picture is getting lost as we enter the month of March.

And for as much as the running back position has seen a resurgence, it's still a devalued position.

Drafting Love with the third overall pick would see his rookie scale contract equate to $50.5 million, all of which would be guaranteed. That would not only surpass Josh Jacobs ($48 M) for highest overall contract for a running back in terms of total value, it'd blow past Saquon Barkley's top spot of fully guaranteed money at $36 million.

The Cardinals would make Love the highest paid running back in the league without him taking a snap.

Last year, only one of the NFL's top five leading rushers was a first-round pick. Additionally, only one of those rushers made the playoffs with their respective team.

If Arizona were in better shape, I'd be all for this. Love, on a functional team and even an average offensive line, will be fun to watch. But people need to stop pretending as if Love is some miracle band-aid for deeper issues that Arizona's offense currently presents.

The Cardinals' offensive line were just outside the bottom third of average yards before contact on running plays at 1.2 while their run stuff rate of 19% ranked as the eighth-worst in the league per SharpFootballAnalysis.

Especially with Arizona's quarterback situation massively under flux, throwing Love into this current predicament and hoping for the best isn't a recipe for success. This isn't Madden.

Arguments for tackle, edge rusher or any other position will be had until late April rolls around. The Cardinals absolutely need to upgrade their rushing attack — but the best way to do that is building the trenches first and foremost, and Arizona has a long way to go before placing running back at its top need.