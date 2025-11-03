Cardinals vs. Cowboys: 3 Bold Predictions You’ll Want to See
The Arizona Cardinals are back from their bye week to take on the Dallas Cowboys, and the need for a win is dire. It’s old and lazy to call this a must-win kind of game, especially since the Cardinals have to essentially win out in order to contend for the playoffs.
So yeah, this is a “must-win” game. But how will it go? Can Arizona press reset for the second half of the year and turn the sinking ship around?
We’re waiting in anticipation to see, but I have three bold predictions for how this game could go. And for once, it’s not all negative for the Cardinals. That said, it’s also not negative for the Cowboys… I’ll explain.
Three players eclipse 100 receiving yards
Both the Cardinals and Cowboys host porous pass defenses, with Arizona ranking 25th and Dallas 31st. Meanwhile, both starting quarterbacks, Jacoby Brissett and Dak Prescott, have proven to have a bit of a gunslinger mentality. And to top it off, Cowboys pass catchers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb have combined for five games with 100+ receiving yards. No Cardinals pass catcher has done that to this point, but it’s not as if they’re incapable.
With two bad pass defenses going up against quarterbacks who love to throw the ball to their best weapons, we should expect a lot of passing yards. Lamb is averaging 81.2 receiving yards per game despite going without a single target in a game he left due to injury, making him a prime candidate to eclipse 100 yards. He won’t be alone, however, as I see two more players in this game grabbing 100 receiving yards.
Pickens is another pick for me, and I believe the Cardinals will have their first receiver break through the century mark. Trey McBride has a good thing going with Brissett right now, and a bevy of targets could get him there off volume alone. Marvin Harrison Jr. has shown the goods as of late, and this could be the game he needs to break out.
There are no turnovers
Prescott has played it safe this season and has just five interceptions on 290 passing attempts. He’s facing a Cardinals secondary that has four interceptions as a team, two of those from the same player. It’s not exactly a ball-hawking defense.
On the other side, the Cowboys are down some of their top defensive backs, including Trevon Diggs and Malik Hooker. DaRon Bland has been fine, but he’s not what he was a few years ago. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett is one of the NFL’s safest quarterbacks when it comes to avoiding picks.
If you love watching bad defenses, then this is the game for you. Neither defense is forcing a turnover in this game, which could lead to lots of scoring. Speaking of which…
Cardinals top 30 points for the first time this season
That’s right — the Cardinals are finally scoring 30 points for the first time all year. That they haven’t done it against some atrocious defenses already is baffling, but they’ll get it done Monday night.
Dallas has the league’s second-worst scoring defense, allowing 31.3 PPG. The Cardinals may be rolling with their backup quarterback, but it’s actually made their offense function better than with their starter.
This game should have lots of points scored, and I’m taking Brissett and the Cardinals to score some points in a big game with some big-time performances from some offensive studs.