Cardinals Star Trey McBride Shrugs Off NFL Record

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals again found the loss column in Week 15, dropping their road test to the Houston Texans by a 40-20 scoreline.

Perhaps the lone bright spot was the performance of Trey McBride, who broke Travis Kelce's NFL record of 15 (now 16) consecutive games of 5+ receptions in a game.

It was also McBride's best performance of the year, catching 12 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns -- though when speaking with reporters after the game, McBride didn't appear to be pleased, even on a record-setting day.

Trey McBride Reacts to Setting NFL Record

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (49) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"It doesn't really matter. 16 games and for what?" McBride said after the game, per Theo Mackie.

He also added, "Honestly, it's whatever. It's cool. Yeah, it's great. But it doesn't really matter. I'm proud of the team, I'm proud of the way we fought. It's not about me. It's about the team. .. I feel like we are right there. We just have to play better as a team collectively. We've got to play as a team. And we're not right now."

McBride also became the first tight end in NFL history to have consecutive 100-catch seasons.

"I'm proud of him, too, because he kept his composure," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game on McBride.

"They obviously had a plan for him, a couple different things they were trying to do against him, and he still makes plays for us. He's obviously a premier player, for a reason. I'm glad we have him."

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett also added, "There isn't much more to say about him. You turn the film on … his will to win jumps out. They are doing everything in their power to take him out of the game and he (still) goes off."

Cardinals Simply Are Lost This Season

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs for a touchdown past Houston Texans linebacker Damone Clark (31) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have now allowed 40+ points in their last four-of-six games and have now lost 11 out of their last 12 matchups after starting the season 2-0.

"We didn't do enough in all three phases. We got to play a little bit better here, complimentary football," Gannon continued after the loss.

"Any time we had chances to get some momentum back, one of the three phases kind of let us down. We can't dig a hole like that versus a good football team."

This simply haven't gone the way they would have hoped, which puts such a damper on McBride's historic accomplishment.

