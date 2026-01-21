Cardinals Don't Repeat Same Mistake Twice in New Mock Draft

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals once again find themselves with the No. 3 overall pick in an NFL Draft led by general manager Monti Ossenfort.

The first time around, back in 2023, the Cardinals traded down with the Houston Texans, allowing them to take edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. — who has thrived as one of the league's top outside linebackers early in his career.

Arizona ultimately snatched franchise left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out of the deal — though they failed to make good on their extra first-round pick from Houston used to take defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Many believe the Cardinals made a mistake years ago. In a similar position, do they do so again?

In this three-round mock draft — not a chance.

Round 1, Pick 3: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals aren't quite thin on edge rushers with Josh Sweat anchoring one side of the line and names such as Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Jordan Burch on the other.

However, Collins isn't a great pass rusher. Browning is a fine rotational piece and Burch, a third-round rookie who showed promise in preseason, wasn't able to see the field as often as he liked.

The Cardinals' ability to add another viable pass rusher and flipt the game in their favor is extremely tempting here, and after seeing Anderson Jr. tear it up in the postseason, Arizona knows they can't afford to bypass a talent like that again.

While Bain might not quite be the prospect Anderson was coming out, he's sure building a case to be one of the draft's best prospects as an elite pass rusher.

There's massive concerns around his reported his arm length (30.75 inches), which would be roughly three inches shorter than the average NFL edge rusher if his measurements check out at the NFL Combine.

However, Bain's mix of violence and production during a historic season for the Hurricanes makes him a piece that should be able to help turn things around in the desert instantly.

Round 2, Pick 34: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Cardinals easily could opt for an offensive tackle in the first round, though Dunker's quite the nice consolation prize.

Arizona's future opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. is scary. Jonah Williams is on the end of a two-year, $30 million deal and hasn't come close to living up to his price tag while backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum seems to be heading towards retirement.

The Cardinals don't have a promising long-term solution at the position — until Dunker arrives.

Dunker's a big prospect standing at a reported 6'5" and 315 pounds, and there's some concerns about his mobility — though Iowa simply breeds effective and efficient offensive lineman, and Dunker seems to be next in that long line.

There's concerns around his ability to play tackle at the next level with many clamoring for teams to kick him inside to guard.

The good news? Arizona needs help at guard and tackle. No matter where you plug him, Dunker upgrades the Cardinals' offensive line.

Round 3, Pick 65: Skyler Bell, WR, UCONN

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are set to see Zay Jones and Greg Dortch hit free agency, as Arizona could be without their top two slot options moving into 2026.

Weapons such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson bring many things to the table, but the Cardinals simply don't have a speedy home-run hitter that is elite with the ball in his hands.

Enter: Skyler Bell.

Bell's frame (reportedly 6'0" and 185 pounds) is a red flag for playing receiver at the NFL level, though what he lacks in size he makes up for in speed.

Bell's ability to vertically stretch the field with speed is something not currently possessed in Arizona. To pair with his route-running and ability to make defenders miss after the catch, Bell's a player who can make a big play happen at any given moment.

He's not some sort of savior for this Cardinals offense, but if deployed correctly he'd be able to emerge as a legitimate threat.

