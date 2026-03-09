What to Expect from the Cardinals as Legal Tampering Begins

It's about to get real.

The Arizona Cardinals — alongside the rest of the league — will kick off the NFL's legal tampering window on Monday morning at noon EST/9:00 AM Arizona time (thanks daylight savings), allowing clubs to make contact with pending free agents ahead of the NFL's first league day on Wednesday, March 11.

If a deal is found, it can't become official until Wednesday. However, today is essentially the start of free agency.

The Cardinals have $48 million in cap space with more coming after restructuring two different players on Sunday.

What should we expect?

Is Malik Willis Hype Real?

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

We're going to find out very quickly if the Cardinals are indeed serious on quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis, one of the top free agent quarterbacks, has been heavily connected to the Cardinals through the course of the offseason as Arizona moves on from Kyler Murray.

Is Willis a fit for new head coach Mike LaFleur? Is Arizona willing to pay anywhere from $20-30 million annually for his services?

The Cardinals won't be the only team interested in his services, though they have plenty of ammo to lure Willis if they truly covet him.

Money talks and the Cardinals can be awfully loud. We'll see if there's fire after all of the smoke this offseason.

Trench Help: Incoming

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) moves on the field during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-Imagn Images | Jenna Watson-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have minimal depth along the defensive line and desperately need to upgrade a few starting spots along the offensive line.

Case in point, this could be a "eat your vegetables" kind of offseason for the Cardinals.

That's needed, too, as the Cardinals often the lost the battle upfront in 2025 and that simply can't be repeated again.

Arizona could potentially be in on some big names this free agent period (we suggested Isaac Seumalo), and it'd be very shocking to see the Cardinals not snag more than one quality lineman (on either side) with the legal tampering period beginning.

Practically any spot along the defensive line and guard/right tackle for the Cardinals will specifically be targeted.

More Wiggle Room Coming?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Evan after prior cuts and the two contract restructures, the Cardinals still have a handful of players they could potentially part ways with to save more money:

Baron Browning ($4.6 million in cap savings)

Evan Brown ($4.9 million)

Zaven Collins ($4.3 million)

All of the aforementioned players could potentially depart the desert after uninspiring seasons in their own respects, especially with Browning and Collins playing the same spot at outside linebacker.

Cutting any of the two would see at minimum ~$9 million added to their cap total with all seven picks coming in the 2026 NFL Draft as well.

It's general manager Monti Ossenfort's fourth and most pivotal offseason in his spot. If the Cardinals fail, it could be his last — and he knows that.