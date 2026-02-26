Cardinals Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Arizona

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us, and hundreds of prospects have a chance to start increasing their draft stock as we enter March. The combine is one of the last major steps in the draft process, and it can help decide which round a guy could get drafted in. That's even more the case for players on the cusp of being drafted on Day 1.

For the Arizona Cardinals in particular, this year's combine has plenty of significance for Day 2, specifically with their second-round pick at No. 34. That's prime capital to draft one of those players teetering on first-round status, and it makes nailing that pick critical for the team.

If they nail it, they might find themselves a starter right out of the gate. That's always the dream when you have excellent draft position like the Cardinals do in the draft, and for a roster with holes everywhere, it means they can take their time and think things over.

I've gone ahead and laid out one player for each position that Arizona could look to target in the second round who has a chance to be a starter early in his tenure — perhaps even right out of the gate.

Quarterback: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

I was one of many who believed that Nussmeier could've been the number one overall pick in the draft last summer, but LSU's disastrous season derailed his hopes, and he was benched before the end of the year. That was hardly Nussmeier's fault, as Brian Kelly was desperate to do anything to save his job.

Nussmeier isn't perfect; in fact, he struggles with accuracy and is a bit turnover-prone. However, he's a big-arm quarterback with success against the SEC. In a Mike LaFleur offense, Nussmeier could find early success with a scheme to make his reads simple. With great pass-catching options highlighted by Trey McBride, there's plenty of optimism for Nussmeier to be a capable starting quarterback.

Perhaps he could be the Cardinals' version of what the New Orleans Saints landed in Tyler Shough.

Running Back: Jonah Coleman, Washington

After Jeremiyah Love, whom the Cardinals could legitimately consider with the third pick, it's a notable drop-off in the running back talent available in this class. Love's teammate Jadarion Price has shown great potential with an expanded role, and Nebraska's Emmett Johnson is garnering hype to get drafted high.

There's also the Penn State duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who shouldn't be overlooked.

Lost in the hype of that group is Coleman, who was criminally underused throughout four seasons in college. Coleman had fewer than 200 touches this past season despite missing just one game. Injuries may have factored in, but Washington was unstoppable when Coleman had the ball in his hands. He's an elite pass catcher out of the backfield with a knack for finding the end zone.

Thanks to his limited touches, teams could be inclined to draft Coleman high with the thought process that he has four years of experience with tons of tread on the tires. I'd love to see his fit in this offense and potentially become LaFleur's new Kyren Williams.

Wide Receiver: Chris Bell, Louisville

Bell's evaluation is difficult thanks to a late-season knee injury, but when he was on the field, he was a baller. The 6'2", 220-pound receiver has become a favorite for draft fans, who have given Cardinals fans fond memories of Anquan Boldin. Bell's body type isn't quite like Boldin's, but he has the prowess of an outside receiver who dominates as a possession receiver.

Players like Bell are always welcomed into offenses of any kind. Having a tough-as-nails pass catcher who has the ability to make plays after the catch is what powers offenses and converts critical downs. Once he's back to full health, it shouldn't take Bell long to become a household name.

The Cardinals shouldn't mind taking a flier on Bell considering the state of their wide receiver room. He isn't the type of guy to stretch the field, but he's a great option out wide to trust for checkdown plays.

Tight End: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Drew Petzing is gone, meaning the Cardinals likely aren't interested in starting two tight ends. For the sake of this article, though, let's play along and say that LaFleur is interested in running two big tight ends in his offense. Adding Stowers becomes quite intriguing.

Stowers isn't the most traditional tight end, but he's perfect for the modern mold as a plus receiver. The 2025 John Mackey Award winner showed off how great of an asset he can be in the passing game with crisp route running, solid hands, and RAC ability. Stowers also displays some of the best athleticism at the position in this draft class.

Matching Stowers and McBride sounds like a surplus of tight end talent that makes offensive coordinators excited. With Stowers in the mix, whoever plays quarterback for the Cardinals will appreciate two athletic and reliable tight end options.

Offensive Tackle: Blake Miller, Clemson

The Cardinals have their franchise left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr., though he's struggled with injuries the last two years. What they don't have is a capable starter opposite him, and the position will become bone dry depending on how free agency plays out. Luckily for them, the 2026 class has tons of offensive tackles and a surplus of right tackle specialists.

Miller is one of those guys. The two-time First-Team All-ACC right tackle started 54 career games at Clemson and recorded a program-record 3,778 offensive snaps played. There are next to no players in this draft across any position who have the resume that Miller has, and he's backed it up as a reliable protector.

With some refinement in his technique, it won't take long at all for Miller to become a starting right tackle at the next level. He's the perfect candidate to start on the strong side for the Cardinals and perhaps the most likely player on this list to start out of the gate.

Interior Offensive Line: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Pregnon is another experienced offensive lineman, though he has bounced around to a few programs. It's not as though that slowed him down or stunted his growth, however. Quite the contrary, as he improved each season and dominated last year with Oregon. His efforts rewarded him with First-Team All-American honors.

Like Miller, Pregnon has been a full-time starter for the last four seasons. His experience varied, starting in the Mountain West Conference with Wyoming, followed by a jump to USC, playing in the Pac-12 in 2023 and then the Big Ten in 2024. His experience in three different leagues has formed him into a well-rounded blocker, both in the running and passing game.

There is no question that Pregnon would be an instant plug-and-play addition to this Cardinals offensive line. He upgrades a run game that fell off the face of the earth last season, no matter who the starting running back ends up being.

Edge Rusher: Romello Height, Texas Tech

The "other" Texas Tech pass rusher, Height was more than able to stand his own for the Red Raiders last season. Although David Bailey was commanding most of the attention of opposing offenses, Height made sure to make them pay for doing so. Calling a 10-sack season quiet is absurd, but that's the way 2025 went for Height.

Height is quite experienced, playing at four programs in five years, but his production with Texas Tech was unmatched. He absorbed all of his coaching and years of experience, which showed a veteran player with excellent technique. Height isn't some one-trick, flash-in-the-pan player; he's well-developed and primed to break out.

The Cardinals need another pass rusher opposite Josh Sweat, and I can think of few Day 2 options who can be that right away more than Height.

Interior Defensive Line: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Can I interest you in another Texas Tech defensive lineman who transferred to the program last year and exploded onto the scene after showing promise before his arrival in Lubbock? That's an oddly specific way to characterize Hunter, but like his teammates, he became a household name and one of the best interior defensive linemen in the nation.

He earned First-Team All-American honors and left the Senior Bowl as one of the biggest winners of the event.

Hunter is the ultimate nose tackle at 6'4" and 330 pounds, but he generates pressure as a pass rusher to go with his ability to stonewall the run. His massive arms and brute strength make him a mismatch for most offensive linemen, and some refinement with his hand usage could make him entirely unstoppable.

Throwback fans will fall in love with Hunter as a nose tackle, while modern fans will gush over his modern play style.

The Cardinals need a true nose tackle, and Dalvin Tomlinson is a fine placeholder. Inserting Hunter next to Walter Nolen gives Arizona the big men up front that this defense desperately needs.

Linebacker: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

I am among the biggest fans of Hill and his ridiculous versatility at the linebacker spot. If you're looking for a good run defender, then you'll appreciate Hill's ability to close the gap and make the tackle. Hill could stand to improve in pass coverage, but you won't find many linebackers with the instincts and ability that he has.

Rushing the passer is also a great skill that Hill has in his arsenal, and forcing turnovers comes naturally.

Hill is truly a jack-of-all-trades, and I reject the notion that he is a master of none. After all, you don't see guys get compared to Micah Parsons for their ability to rush the passer with a slimmer build. But the bottom line is that Hill is the perfect linebacker with a "see ball, get ball" mentality.

What's the fit for the Cardinals? Well, it's whatever they need, but giving Nick Rallis a guy who can wear the green dot and play all over the field is what the defense needs in the worst way. The way fans got excited about Cody Simon, a good football player, last year should be even more so with Hill.

Cornerback: Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Are we really doing the whole "hometown hero" bit and linking an Arizona State player to the Cardinals? Well, yeah, but there's a much more pressing need for Abney than other Sun Devils.

The Cardinals need bodies in the secondary, especially considering the number of injuries the position sustained last year. But what the position needs most are top-tier boundary guys, and Abney is that.

Abney was one of a minuscule number of cornerbacks who didn't allow a touchdown in the entirety of the 2025 season while adding two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He has the desired size for an outside defender at 6'0" and 190 lbs., and he's as physical a press corner as you'll find in the class.

If he can cut down on his tendency to pick up penalty flags, pairing Abney with Will Johnson would give the Cardinals one of the best young cornerback duos in the league. With a (hopefully) healthy Garrett Williams playing nickel, Arizona's secondary becomes a feared group.

Safety: A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Let me ask you, Cardinals fans, do you like turnovers? Because if so, then I won't have too difficult a time selling you on Haulcy. Like other players we've discussed, Haulcy has experience playing with multiple programs in varying leagues and levels of competition. The one constant was his ability to intercept the football, and his encore at LSU last year earned him First-Team All-American honors.

Haulcy reeled in three interceptions after grabbing five the previous season at Houston. He's been a near full-time starter dating back to his days at New Mexico, and he's no stranger to filling the box score with tackles and more. His instincts are as natural as they come for Haulcy, who just might be the best ball hawk in the class.

With Jalen Thompson likely headed to free agency and a lack of turnover potential from Budda Baker, Haulcy is exactly what this Cardinals defense needs. Right now, the team lacks someone who can strike fear into opposing offenses, but Haulcy fixes that issue.