Former Cardinals DL is Perfect Reunion Target in Free Agency

The bulk of the Arizona Cardinals' work is done in free agency, though there's still a few gaps to be filled ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And while the Cardinals have seven projected picks coming later in April, there's just something that can't be scouted nor drafted left by defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Campbell, for numerous reasons, makes sense for a Cardinals reunion — perhaps more than any former player.

Why Calais Campbell is Ideal Reunion Candidate

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Campbell's production, even at the age of 39, stood out last season. His 6.5 sacks was second only to outside linebacker Josh Sweat's career high of 12, and the next highest total was tied between Baron Browning and Walter Nolen at two each.

“Huge. Those guys are doing a good job affecting the passer," former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of the Sweat/Campbell duo earlier in 2025.

"We have some other guys too that are doing a good job. Again, that stat sheet… those guys are showing up. Sometimes they have some freedom and other guys don't. For those guys to impact the game, other guys have to do their job as well. That's how I would say that. I’m pleased with where they're at. I think they're both going to keep doing it, I really do. We need them to.”

Campbell also registered 16 quarterback hits this past season on just 46% of defensive snaps played. Even if Campbell is back in just a rotational role, that impact would be beneficial for a Cardinals' defensive line room that's seen some turnover this offseason.

Perhaps more than anything, Campbell's leadership and presence in the locker room can't be overstated. Especially in a year where new head coach Mike LaFleur is taking over for the first time in his seat, having a strong and respected veteran such as Campbell would be massive for that transition.

The Cardinals previously made that a priority this offseason with running back James Conner. They should do the same with Campbell.

Yet there's some complications for Campbell's return, not so much on Arizona's end but more so on Campbell's personal plate. After 18 seasons, is he ready to hang it up? Would Campbell opt for one last season but sign with a team with better Super Bowl odds?

Either direction Campbell chooses should and would be applauded by the organization and the fan base. There should be an open door for Campbell's return, though if he wants to retire? Very understandable. If he wants to chase a ring? He's earned that right, too.