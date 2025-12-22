The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cardinals' Loss to Falcons

GLENDALE -- Another week, another loss for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals again fell short, this time in Week 16 fashion against the Atlanta Falcons.

Arizona now drops to 3-12 on the 2025 season with 12 losses in their last 13 games -- eight of which have come by one score.

Here's the good, bad and ugly from State Farm Stadium:

The Good: Arizona Might Have Found its Groove on the Ground

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (0) defends during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have largely struggled to establish the run for a variety of reasons, though Arizona did see some success with 132 yards on 23 attempts, which averages out to 5.7 yards per carry.

It's not as if that was all collected on one run, as Michael Carter led the way with Arizona's longest rush of 22 yards.

The Cardinals notably found success when Jon Gaines was moved to center after Hjalte Froholdt was injured, pairing him next to right guard Isaiah Adams and paving rushing lanes.

It helps Arizona didn't find themselves down by 20 early in the first half, which allowed them to keep the playbook open.

There wasn't much, if at all, to write home about on Arizona's side, though there's something to be said about how the Cardinals might have found a groove in the rushing game.

The Bad: Cardinals' Inablity to Close Out Games

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (39) and teammates celebrate his interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As we highlighted previously, the Cardinals just haven't found a way to get the job done -- losing eight one-score games this season.

Arizona very clearly isn't able to come away in clutch moments, and those reasons are all over the place.

But what it boils down to is execution, and whether that falls on coaches or players can be debated, but it simply isn't happening.

Today's flavor was a game-sealing interception on the sideline by Jacoby Brissett, who had an opportunity to lead the Cardinals on a game-tying drive with under two minutes left before turning the ball over.

Arizona just can't find ways to win, and that just might be what ultimately costs some jobs in the desert.

The Ugly: Injuries Continue to Rear Its Ugly Head

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) is helped off the field against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals already have suffered some massive (and unlucky) injury breaks through the course of the 2025 season.

They kept coming in Week 16.

All of Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen, Budda Baker, Garrett Williams and Hjalte Froholdt exited action at some point today. Nolen and Williams were carted off.

"The human side of me feels horrible for the guys on the ground, but then you got to refocus and you got to go play football," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after the game.

"We talked about that with our guys, because it happens. Not just us, it happens to everybody. Obviously, they feel bad for their teammate. They feel down that they're not going to be out there, but you got to go play football."

It's incredibly unfortunate to see some massive names taken away due to injury, though that's been an unfortunate theme for 2025.

