Cardinals Have No Answers for Bijan Robinson as Falcons Run Wild in Week 16

GLENDALE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals knew all too well what Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was capable of entering Week 16.

Stopping Robinson, one of the more dynamic playmakers in the league, is much easier in theory than practice.

That showed on Sunday.

Robinson's 168 yards from scrimmage and touchdown helped Atlanta emerge from State Farm Stadium with a 26-19 win over the Cardinals. Robinson also surpassed 2,000 scrimmage yards for the 2025 season today.

Arizona drops to 3-12 on the season with losses in their last 12-of-13 games.

Quick recap:

First Quarter

The Cardinals received first possession and found a few first downs before being forced to settle for a 50-yard field goal from Chad Ryland.

AZ 3, ATL 0

The Cardinals were able to force a fourth-down decision for Atlanta on the ensuing drive, which saw rookie Denzel Burke emerge with an interception.

Denzel Burke got his hands under it for the INT!



ATLvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/9FGZADXEcX — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

A few plays later, Michael Wilson came down with one of the most improbable catches you'll see this season -- which initially was ruled incomplete before the Cardinals successfully challenged and won.

MICHAEL WILSON WHAT A CATCH 😱



ATLvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/eh1GMHMrFx — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

AZ 10, ATL 0

In a span of a few minutes, the Cardinals' defense managed to lose both Josh Sweat and Garrett Williams due to injury.

Atlanta managed to put home a Zane Gonzalez 49-yard try to get themselves on the scoreboard.

Second Quarter

Facing a fourth-and-short, the Cardinals opted to trot Ryland out for a second field goal, who again banged home a 51-yard field goal to push Arizona's lead further.

AZ 13, ATL 3

Bijan Robinson, who got off to a slow start, finally got going on Atlanta's next drive -- catching a pass for 41 yards to put the Falcons in dangerous territory before hauling in a 13-yard touchdown catch.

Bijan Robinson catch-and-run again!



This time it's 6 💪



ATLvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/yXohojOPaC — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

AZ 13, ATL 10

The Cardinals found success on the ground on their next drive in spite of Hjlate Froholdt exiting due to injury, as Jon Gaines slid to center. Arizona again settled for three, however, keeping it at a one possession game.

AZ 16, ATL 10

Facing a fourth-and-short, Cousins snuck the ball to keep Atlanta's drive alive. A few plays later, Kyle Pitts found the end zone for the Falcons.

The extra point was no good, as Calais Campbell blocked the kick.

AZ 16, ATL 16

Arizona's offense managed to find a few chunk plays with the remaining 25 seconds left, putting Ryland in field goal position to potentially put the Cardinals ahead -- though it hit the goal post and was no good.

Third Quarter

It was death by a thousand cuts from the Falcons in the third, who marched on a 13-play drive nearly eight minutes long before adding another field goal.

ATL 19, AZ 16

The Cardinals got close opposing territory and sent Ryland out there again, though his attempt was wide.

Walter Nolen was carted off with a knee injury and did not return -- you can read more about that here.

Atlanta got possession back and again bled the clock down to the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Cousins snuck the ball in from one-yard out to extend Atlanta's lead.

Kirk Cousins sneaks for 6



ATLvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sJzIcln1qt — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

ATL 26, AZ 16

The Cardinals were unable to do anything with their next drive, handing Atlanta possession back.

Looking to convert another fourth down, the Falcons were stopped after a fumbled exchange saw Darius Robinson recover the ball, giving Arizona new life.

The Cardinals opted for a hurry-up offense and settled for three, which Ryland knocked through from 34 yards out to make things a one-possesison game.

ATL 26, AZ 19

Needing a stop on fourth down with just over two minutes remaining, the Cardinals stuffed Tyler Allgeier behind the line of scrimmage, getting the ball back.

However, Brissett threw a game-losing pick with 1:23 left, allowing Atlanta to kneel the clock out and head out with a win.