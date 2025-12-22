Key Stats That Reveal How Cardinals Lost to Falcons

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, losing their 12th game in their last 13 weeks.

The Falcons hung on to win in dramatic 26-19 fashion after sealing the game with an interception to stop Arizona's potential game-tying drive with under two minutes to go.

Key stats that tell today's story:

Bijan Robinson's 168 Scrimmage Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals talked all week on limiting Bijan Robinson, as the dynamic Falcons running back has shown liability to explode for a big gain on any given touch.

Arizona found that out on Sunday, as Robinson tallied 168 total scrimmage yards on 23 total touches between the rushing and passing attack. He also found the end zone for Atlanta.

"The one drive that I was not pleased about, he touched it three times and they scored. That was tough to see," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game.

"And then I know he broke the other run, we had a pressure on in the backside. Got to make sure they keep the [backside] cut because it stayed front side and then he kicked it out the back door. He's a good player. He really is. And sometimes you think that you're going to have him bottled up, and he makes productive plays. So I always think it's 11 versus one and we got to rally the ball and tackle. He's a good player."

Robinson undoubtedly was a key component of Atlanta's win.

Trey McBride's 4 Receptions

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Trey McBride has been such a vital part of Arizona's offense this season, and rightfully so. He's easily one of the best players at his position and is constantly producing regardless of matchup.

Yet today's quiet four-catch performance for 27 yards was an example of just how stagnant today felt for the Cardinals, who scored just one touchdown in the first quarter and settled for field goals the rest of the way.

When McBride is humming -- so is the offense. That wasn't the case today and Arizona's passing attack was in desperate need of a boost.

"I thought they had a good plan for Trey. They're obviously doing some things to take him away. So other guys got to step up," said Gannon.

"... We're always going to try to get Trey the ball. I thought they did a good job on him. He had one bang-bang [play] in the end zone. He normally comes down with that, but they made a good play on that one."

Today marks the fourth straight week where Arizona's offense has scored 20 or less points.

Atlanta's 35 Minutes of Possession

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) stands in the pocket against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a tale as old as time: You can't score if you don't have the ball.

And more times than not, it felt like the Cardinals didn't have the ball today.

Atlanta's 35:34 time of possession ultimately doomed the Cardinals today, as the Falcons had four different drives of at least 4.5 minutes at State Farm Stadium. Arizona, in comparison, had one.

Atlanta notably pieced together drives of 7:35, 6:14 and 5:26, churning precious clock and playing keep-away.

None of the Cardinals' four drives in the second half reached over four minutes.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News