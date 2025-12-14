The Arizona Cardinals kept themselves in the game today against the Houston Texans, but ultimately fell short in 40-20 fashion.

The Cardinals now fall to 3-11 on the season and have lost their last eleven of twelve games. Houstom, meanwhile, extends their winning streak to six games.

There were some ups, but there were more downs at NRG Stadium in Week 15.

Let’s break it down some keys stats that led to the Cardinals' demise today:

Trey McBride's Strong Outing

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs for a touchdown past Houston Texans linebacker Damone Clark (31) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It was the Trey McBride show today on the Cardinals' offense, finding the endzone twice with 134 receiving yards on 12 receptions.

"I'm proud of him, too, because he kept his composure," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game of McBride.

"They obviously had a plan for him, a couple different things they were trying to do against him, and he still makes plays for us. He's obviously a premier player, for a reason. I'm glad we have him."

McBride was practically the only bright spot for Arizona today.

Struggling Secondary

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs for a gain past Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz were too much for the Cardinals secondary this afternoon as both found the endzone for a total of three times throughout today’s game to pair with 161 receiving yards.

Arizona's defensive struggles continue.

No QB Pressure

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Kitan Crawford (36) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals need more playmakers on their defense. They had just two QB hits all game, and CJ Stroud was sacked just twice, which played a big part in his passer rating of 137.1 today.

Arizona has difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball, but it simply hasn't been enough in recent weeks.

No Run Game

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands the ball off to running back Michael Carter (22) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals didn’t find the endzone once in the run game today, as their leading rusher (Michael Carter) had 56 yards on 13 carries after Bam Knight was carted off after the first drive.

Arizona yet again was forced to pivot to their passing attack in hopes of keeping up, and when their offense goes one-dimensional, it becomes much easier for defenses to play against the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see how this offseason looks for the Cardinals and how they address their running back room thanks to injuries this season to James Conner and Trey Benson, though offensive line upgrades are surely coming.

