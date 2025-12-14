Cardinals Humbled Again as Texans Hand Them Week 15 Loss

The Arizona Cardinals' season continues to slip away from them.

The Houston Texans were just the next in line to hand Arizona a loss in a 40-20 outcome at NRG Stadium in Week 15.

The Cardinals drop to 3-11 on the season having lost their last 11-of-12.

The Texans had over 300 yards of net offense while forcing multiple Cardinals turnovers. Nico Collins and Trey McBride had two touchdowns each.

Here's how action unraveled:

First Quarter

It didn't take long for the Texans to open the scoring, as CJ Stroud found Nico Collins for a 57-yard touchdown on the second play of the game.

Nico Collins goes 57 yards on the @HoustonTexans' opening drive!



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/LX8oQqsIfh — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

HOU 7, AZ 0

On the ensuing kickoff, Arizona WR Jalen Brooks fumbled and gave the Texans possession at the AZ 22 yard-line.

Houston ultimately settled for a field goal, extending their lead without the Cardinals ever running an offensive play.

HOU 10, AZ 0

The Cardinals' offense failed to get anything going on their first drive, going three-and-out and giving the Texans possession back for a third time.

Bam Knight was carted off with an ankle injury -- you can read more about that here.

After marching down the field, a direct snap to Woody Marks (intentional? Who knows) pushed the Texans' lead up to three scores.

HOU 17, AZ 0

The Texans' 17 points in the first quarter was the most they scored in franchise history.

Arizona fed Trey McBride on their ensuing drive, picking up chunk plays down the field to eventually find themselves with first and goal as the first quarter expired.

Second Quarter

McBride found the end zone early in the second quarter, putting Arizona on the scoreboard and making some history in the process.

HOU 17, AZ 7

Fairbairn was trotted out for a 55-yard field goal, which was good to push Houston's lead further in the second quarter.

HOU 20, AZ 7

After forcing another three-and-out, the Texans got dangerously close to scoring another touchdown at the two-minute warning before Arizona's defense held strong, forcing Fairbairn out for his third field goal attempt of the half, which was good from 22 yards out.

HOU 23, AZ 7

Looking to make something happen before halftime, the Cardinals moved the chains but eventually found themselves facing a fourth-and-1 in Texans territory, which resulted in Brissett being sacked by Denico Autry.

The Texans trotted out Fairbairn for another field goal to extend their lead, though Calais Campbell blocked the kick to stop the bleeding entering the locker room.

Third Quarter

Brissett and co. moved the ball well on the opening drive of the second half, though a red zone interception by Kamari Lassiter ended hope of the Cardinals getting a groove in the third quarter.

An INT and a backflip from Kamari Lassiter!



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/CHyTK3UgXH — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Eight plays later, Stroud found his second passing touchdown of the day with Dalton Schultz wide open in the end zone.

HOU 30, AZ 7

The Cardinals finally found the scoreboard once again thanks to an eight-play drive that ended with McBride's second touchdown of the day.

Two TDs for Trey McBride today!



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/mBOrlud2QL — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

HOU 30, AZ 14

Jaylin Noel returned the ensuing kickoff all the way down to the AZ 26, setting the Texans up in perfect position to extend their lead.

Fourth Quarter

Houston punched home another field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead.

HOU 33, AZ 14

Michael Wilson found the end zone with an incredible sideline catch to erase the Cardinals' deficit some. The two-point conversion was no good.

HOU 33, AZ 20

The two teams exchanged punts before the Texans churned a good amount of clock on their ensuing drive, going deep into Cardinals territory.

Nico Collins found the end zone for a second time on third down, all but putting the game out of reach ahead of the two minute warning.

Nico Collins' 2nd TD of the game makes it a three-possession game 😤



AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/pXFW3HqMj1 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

HOU 40, AZ 20

The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs with 1:13, allowing the Texans to take over and kneel the clock out.