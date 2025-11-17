Jonathan Gannon Sounds Off After Cardinals Self-Destruct vs 49ers
GLENDALE -- The seats of State Farm Stadium are now empty. Grounds crew are already beginning work to get the playing surface back to top shape, and press conferences are now done for the Arizona Cardinals following their Week 11 drubbing to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals are now 3-7 on the season after starting 2-0, having lost their last seven-of-eight games - the most recent perhaps the most infuriating.
Arizona established a new franchise record with 17 penalties in their 41-22 loss to San Francisco while also losing the turnover battle 3-0 in the process.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon, who took a bit longer than usual to make his appearance in Arizona's post-game press conference, sent this message to his team in the locker room after:
Cardinals Coach Sounds Off After 49ers Loss
"We're on the mat. Boy, when the alarm goes off tomorrow, you better wake up and come to work and get off the mat, because that's what it is. Obviously disappointing. We'll work tomorrow, and we'll see why. We got to clean some things up.
"Until we do that, we're not going to win. Give credit to San Francisco, but I think we beat ourselves. Anytime we had chances to get back in the game, whether it be the start of the game, in the first half or second half. We're beating ourselves right now.
"So that falls on me. We got to do a better job collectively. But we will get up. And we will have a good attitude. And we will have focus and urgency towards Jacksonville."
Today marked the second consecutive week Arizona allowed 40 points to an opponent, the first time since 2002 they've allowed back to back games with that high of a score.
Today's loss drops them to 0-4 in NFC West play with both remaining matchups coming against the Los Angeles Rams, who are considered among the favorites to emerge out of the NFC.
So - how do the Cardinals get off the mat?
How Cardinals Expect to Respond
"Come back to work. I told them, I said, "You can be down, but understand this is a privilege, and it should be a joy to come to work.' And that group will do that. I don't have any hesitation that they won't come to work tomorrow with the right attitude and mindset," Gannon continued.
"What needs to improve in-game is we got to keep our foot down, and when we hit some adversity, we have to respond. [We] collectively have to respond better when we're having some adversity.
"Whether it be multiple things that can go on in a game, but every team has to do that, and we're not handling that the right way, to me today, at least."
The Cardinals don't have much time to turn things around - they'd better get off the mat, and quickly at that.