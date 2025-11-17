49ers Dominate Week 11 as Cardinals Exposed Again
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals saved room for dessert once again, wolfing down a massive slice of humble pie courtesy of an NFC West foe.
The Cardinals now drop to 3-7 on the season after their 41-22 Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where they trailed from the first official snap of the game onwards.
Arizona drops to 0-4 in division play. This was the second consecutive week where the Cardinals have allowed 35 points before the fourth quarter.
The loss to San Francisco saw Arizona establish a new franchise record for penalties with 17 penalties for 130 yards.
George Kittle (2) and Christian McCaffrey (3) combined for five total touchdowns in Brock Purdy's first start back in the lineup after returning from injury.
Bam Knight, Greg Dortch and Trey McBride found the end zone for Arizona.
Here's how the cookie crumbled, quickly, in the desert:
First Quarter
The 49ers nearly ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, though they were stopped at the one-yard line.
Christian McCaffrey opened scoring on the very next play on a one-yard touchdown rush.
SF 7, AZ 0
Jacoby Brissett and co. were unable to take advantage of their first opportunity, committing a false start penalty on their opening drive before punting the ball away.
The 49ers wasted no time on their second drive, picking up chunk plays before Brock Purdy found George Kittle on a beautiful pass down the right sideline for six after diagnosing man coverage.
The extra point was blocked.
SF 13, AZ 0
Arizona managed to find momentum on their second drive, which was aided by a 34-yard pass to Michael Wilson on third down to keep the drive moving.
A few plays later, Bam Knight found the end zone to put the Cardinals on the scoreboard.
SF 13, AZ 7
After forcing a 49ers three-and-out, Greg Dortch netted a 40-yard punt return to put Arizona at the SF 45 to start their third possession.
After being stopped, Chad Ryland was trotted to the field before he missed a 58-yard field goal attempt wide left.
San Francisco took over at the AZ 27 as the first quarter expired.
Second Quarter
It took just over a minute for the 49ers to find their third touchdown on the game, as McCaffrey once again scored on a nine-yard receiving touchdown.
Once again, the extra point was no good.
SF 19. AZ 7
Arizona threatened for their second touchdown of the day before being forced to settle for a field goal, as Ryland buried it from 26 yards out to draw Arizona's deficit to under ten.
SF 19, AZ 10
After swapping punts, the Niners were able to add a Eddy Pineiro 48-yard field goal to extend their lead with under two minutes left.
SF 22, AZ 10
The Cardinals were marching down the field after picking up a few first downs, though an errant Brissett pass was picked off by 49ers DB Malik Mustapha with under 30 seconds left.
The 49ers put themselves in scoring position, though Calais Campbell blocked San Francisco's their field goal attempt as the clock hit zero. However, he made illegal contact with the 49ers' long snapper, giving them 15 more yards and another try - which was good from 47 yards out.
SF 25, AZ 10
Third Quarter
The Cardinals found the end zone on their first drive - or so they thought, as a Bam Knight 60-yard touchdown was wiped away due to a holding call, bringing on the punt team.
San Francisco threatened to add another touchdown to the board - though a Josh Sweat sack forced the Niners to settle for a field goal.
SF 28, AZ 10
The Cardinals finally began moving the ball - though Brissett threw his second interception of the day in something you truly have to see to believe:
A few plays later, Kittle found the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.
SF 35, AZ 10
Arizona got inside the SF 10-yard line as time expired in the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
Looking like they were going to score, Cardinals TE Elijah Higgins was a yard out from the goal line before fumbling prior to crossing the plane, giving San Francisco possession back.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Cardinals finally managed to find the red zone thanks to a Trey McBride touchdown with 8:28 left. Arizona's two-point attempt was no good.
SF 35, AZ 16
Arizona's onside kick attempt was unsuccessful, giving San Francisco prime real estate to chew some clock.
However, the 49ers had other plans. McCaffrey easily moved the ball down the field and punched it in from four yards out to widen the gap even further.
SF 41, AZ 16
Marching down in their four-minute offense while the 49ers played in their prevent defense, Greg Dortch was found by Brissett in the end zone to push the Cardinals over 20 points scored offensively.
The two-point attempt was no good.
SF 41, AZ 22
The Niners got the ball back and ran out the clock to end the game.