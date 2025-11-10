Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots This Offseason
The Arizona Cardinals have certainly been on the struggle bus this season, and injuries certainly don’t help either.
The Cardinals also don’t seem to be getting any better over the past three to five years. So, this begs the question, should the Arizona Cardinals trade Kyler Murray?
Three teams that would make sense for the signal caller:
New York Jets
This one you could probably argue makes the most sense. The New York Jets have a ton of draft capital over the next two years, including several first-round draft picks.
They traded for AD Mitchell from the Colts, who is still young and could develop into a solid option next to Garrett Wilson. If Breece Hall can stay healthy and they can get a productive tight end with early draft capital, the Jets would be an ideal landing spot for Murray.
This would also mean the Jets would likely release Justin Fields. The Jets have the money to make a big move. You could certainly make an argument they should’ve traded for Lamar Jackson before he signed his extension with the Ravens. Besides the Dolphins, the AFC East is only getting stronger.
The Jets need to be proactive about it and start spending money.
Pittsburgh Steelers
This is an interesting one. But it’s contingent on whether or not Aaron Rodgers decides to play another season with the Steelers. They’re still leading the AFC North with a 5-4 record. But that’s also not saying much, seeing as they’re the only team in that division that is .500 or above.
But also, how much longer are the Steelers going to sit and settle for being an average team? Like, you spent the money and traded for DK Metcalf. You’ve done well drafting protection over the last few years. They need a quarterback who can help propel them over the top of that division.
Joe Burrow healthy is a strong Bengals offense with a below average defense. I still think the Baltimore Ravens are going to be very fascinating this offseason with some key players up for new contracts. In other words, I think their window is done after this season. So, the Steelers should take advantage of this opportunity.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are a team for Kyler Murray that nobody really talks about. Obviously, JJ McCarthy would go to Arizona in a package deal. The good news for the Cardinals is they wouldn’t have to spend a first round pick on what looks to be a weak 2026 quarterback draft class.
The Cardinals have the money to make a bigger splash, dare I say, Lamar Jackson? But, if they want to go the cheaper route and still stay young, while also saving their draft capital on a quarterback this year, JJ McCarthy in Arizona wouldn’t be bad at all.