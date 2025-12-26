Cardinals GM Addresses Major Questions As 2025 Closes

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just two games removed from finishing a chaotic 2025 season, which only creates a pathway for major changes within the organization entering the new offseason.

The Cardinals, from top to bottom, could see quite the shakeup. Jobs are on the line, and after a 3-12 start to the season, anything is possible if Arizona wants to ensure losses don't pile up again quite like they did this past season.

General manager Monti Ossenfort joined Arizona Sports' Luke and Wolf today and was asked about two major questions dominating headlines around the Cardinals:

What Monti Ossenfort Said on Cardinals' Season

Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill (left) with general manager Monti Ossenfort at the Red and White practice during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The hottest topic around Arizona is Kyler Murray and what the future holds for the No. 1 pick. While Murray is highly anticipated to leave the desert in 2026, the Cardinals still have some things to figure out.

Ossenfort when asked how the Cardinals plan on attacking the quarterback position this offseason.

"I think what we're trying to do right now is focus on this week in Cincinnati. (Jacoby Brissett) has done a great job. It's been admirable what he's done here to step in and lead our offense. ... There's a reason why we wanted to go out and get him," he said (h/t Tyler Drake).

"... (Kyler Murray) unfortunately suffered the injury and was unable to return. But as for what that means going forward, I think there'll be time for that later once we get through these next couple games."

Brissett is under contract through 2026, which leads many to believe the Cardinals could look to offload Murray and find their future franchise quarterback.

Injuries have also hit the Cardinals in tough fashion this season, which has placed some interesting nuance on the conversations surrounding head coach Jonathan Gannon and his job status moving forward.

"Every season comes with challenges. Unfortunately, every game's not going to go your way. Injuries are going to be a part of it. That's life in the NFL," Ossenfort said when asked about evaluating the current staff due to the massive amount of injuries.

Arizona has used a league-high 80 players entering this week, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"Other teams are dealing with it, and we are certainly dealing with it. I think as with everything, there'll be a time and place that we're going to look at everything we do in our football operations.

"But really our focus, the coaching staff's focus, my focus has really been on Cincinnati. This league is a week-to-week business and that's where we are right now. We're going to put everything we got into these three hours in Cincinnati and try to get back on the winning side of things."

