What Cardinals Really Love About Jeremiyah Love

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are taking a big swing at the plate with the No. 3 overall pick.

Running back Jeremiyah Love has some lofty expectations of helping transform the team's offense overnight thanks to his ability to do a little bit of everything.

There's plenty to like about Love in the desert, though what's Arizona's favorite thing about their top pick?

NFL insider James Palmer says it's nothing flashy.

"Talking to people there, they are really excited about this entire room. It's early, but they like all of the guys in that room. I mean love that room and they don't feel like they're in a position to be forced into Jeremiyah Love more or less carrying the entire backfield right out of the gate and at the beginning of his NFL career. They do love that aspect of it," he said.

"I was also told by people there, I felt like I should mention this, they truly believe he's a three-down back. They believe his pass-pro is there, he has the tools to do that. He has good enough hands to catch the football out of the backfield. But their favorite thing, I was told, their favorite thing about him is he doesn't search for big plays. Yes he has them and he creates them, but he doesn't search for big plays. If it's muddy in the middle of the field, he's going to cram for a couple of those hidden yards. He's going to find a way to continue to get some positive yardage. They love that aspect of him."

The #Cardinals took the best player available at #3 overall with RB Jeremiyah Love. So what's next as Love joins a crowded backfield? I think Mike LaFleur's history should provide some insight. pic.twitter.com/IUisU4vDXs — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 14, 2026

Love himself said after being drafted the tough two-yard runs are his favorite.

"You have to have grit. You have to have heart. You just have to be that guy. You just have to muscle your way through it," said Love.

"I always love my short yard runs better than my long runs because long runs are easy. I break out wide and I just showcase my speed, but those gritty runs, those tough runs—those are the runs that show you what type of player that I am."