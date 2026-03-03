What NFL Executives Think Cardinals Will Do on Draft Night

The Arizona Cardinals' third overall pick will be highly dissected and debated until we get to draft night thanks to the limitless routes the organization can go.

With holes across the roster, practically every player makes sense in some form or fashion at the top of the order, and with the Las Vegas Raiders heavily expected to take Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, the New York Jets are all that stands in the way of general manager Monti Ossenfort sending the pick in.

The Athletic recently polled NFL executives for a mock draft of the top ten, and with Mendoza/Arvell Reese taken ahead of Arizona, the Cardinals opt for an edge rusher:

NFL Execs Believe Cardinals Will Draft David Bailey

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona was projected to take Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey.

"They need help up front because they cannot generate pressure, even after they spent in free agency," one NFL executive told Mike Sando.

That's true, as Josh Sweat had a career year in terms of sack production with little help opposite of him. Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Jordan Burch all were only contribute in spurts last season.

Bailey projects as an ultra athletic edge rusher that excels at reaching the quarterback but has questions surrounding his size and ability to hold up against the run.

"He's really just a designated pass rusher who is kind of soft at the point of attack," another NFL executive told Sando.

If not Bailey, there's plenty of other options available for the Cardinals.

Sticking with pass rushers, Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. has turned heads with his performance at the college level, though his historically short arm length has been a hefty talking point.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is also a possibility for Arizona. Jalen Thompson is set to hit free agency, though the combination of Budda Baker and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson seems exciting. Yet many have Downs graded as the draft's top player, and you can't go wrong with adding more talent to that side of the ball regardless of position.

Flipping over to the offensive side of the ball, tackles such as Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Utah's Spencer Fano are expected to be available to upgrade the offensive line, especially at right tackle where Arizona currently has a massive gap.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love lingers as a possibility too — though we're not quite on board with that pick.