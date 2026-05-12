The Cardinals’ Schedule Is So Ridiculous the Entire NFL Is Talking About It

The NFL is set to fully release their 2026 regular season schedule on Thursday, and fans across the league have gotten a glimpse of the Arizona Cardinals' slate of opponents.

It's not pretty.

Despite finishing in fourth place in their division, the Cardinals have one of the toughest strengths of schedules in the NFL for 2026.

That's mostly due to being in a division with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers — though their out-of-division foes are incredible tough as well.

Congrats on the 1st pick in the 2027 NFL draft — Jakob (@jJakobbb) May 11, 2026

"Fourth place schedule for the Cardinals... Welcome to hell," said one X user.

Using last year's win percentage for each opponent, the Cardinals have the third-toughest schedule in the league by that metric, trailing only the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

People on social media still believe Arizona has it worse.

I get it’s based off last years records but the Cardinals schedule is 100% harder https://t.co/D1iWo7wDXN pic.twitter.com/r9DFvp7c41 — ThienemanSZN (@ThienemanSZN) May 12, 2026

Outside of their division (where all three opponents made the postseason) the Cardinals will see playoff teams in the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers while the Detroit Lions also had a winning record.

Like oh my god bro what could the Cardinals have possibly done to deserve this schedule😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jSUTXhZahF — PhillyFadezz (@PhillyFadezz) May 12, 2026

That's perhaps the biggest argument for the Cardinals trying to climb their way out of the basement of the NFC West — the rest of the division is simply too good on a consistent basis for Arizona to keep tabs with.

No arguments/bragging/debates about SOS this year among the NFC West's elite. All grouped together in about the same bucket for schedule strength.



Arizona having the toughest schedule after finishing 4th is odd, but it's OK because they got Carson Beck right? https://t.co/HXCubEXF2z — Dan Viens 🎙(Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) May 11, 2026

"Roger Goodell hates the existence of the Arizona Cardinals," said one X user while another responded with, "Damn what the cardinals do? lol that’s a rough schedule for sure. They don’t have a QB."

It's sure to be tough sledding for the Cardinals, especially with first-year head coach Mike LaFleur — who does have prior experience in the NFC West after spending time with the Rams and 49ers as an offensive coordinator.

LaFleur knows the task at hand.

"Everyone's got the same vision. And then you think about this division, it's a tough division. If it were easy, it wouldn't be worth it," LaFleur said on why he took the job in Arizona at his introductory press conference.

"We know the work that we got in front of us in the back right there [pointing to Cardinals players in attendance]. They know that. But those are the reasons I wanted to be the head coach here."

The NFL schedule release is set for Thursday, May 14 at 5:00 PM Arizona time. We're sure to get some leaks throughout the next 48 hours, so stay tuned for any of those dropping here!