Cardinals 2026 Roster Cuts Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals will shortly be unveiling their 53-man roster, and after weeks of speculation on who will stay and who will go, the organization (along with the rest of the league) has until 3:00 PM AZ time to make their respective cuts.

The latest news on the Cardinals' roster moves:

Moves Made Sunday

Cut QB Kedon Slovis: This was expected, as Slovis never had a shot to crack the roster after adding Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck into the mix this offseason.

Cut ILB Owen Pappoe: Pappoe was battling with rookie Karson Sharar to crack the roster, though Pappoe wasn't able to outshine Sharar's youth and special teams playmaking that was on display in preseason.

Cut OT Matt Pryor: Pryor, despite his veteran experience, wasn't able to do much for the Cardinals after signing this offseason.

Cut CB Sean Murphy-Bunting: This might be one of the bigger names the Cardinals will release, though this is good news for Garrett Williams and his Week 1 potential of playing.

Cut CB Starling Thomas: Thomas couldn't rebound from a torn ACL suffered ahead of last season. This could open the door for Kei'Trel Clark to make the team.

Plus a Trade!

The Cardinals acquired Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long and a 2028 seventh-round pick for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

This could potentially spill the beans on Tip Reiman's health to start the season. You can read more about this move here.

Moves Made Saturday

Cut OT Christian Jones: Jones struggled to stay healthy after being drafted a few seasons ago and saw Josh Fryar + Jayden Williams firmly established ahead of him.

Traded RB Corey Kiner: Kiner was sent to the New England Patriots for a 2028 seventh-round pick. Cardinals did well to get something out of a player they wanted to cut.

Moves Made Earlier This Week

Activated OLB Josh Sweat: Sweat is off the PUP list and now gears up for the 2026 season. He would have missed the first four games if he wasn't activated by today.

Signed S Hudson Clark/Devyn Bobby: This safety duo was only signed for the preseason finale and will be released later today.

Cut TE Baylor Cupp and WR Bryson Green: Cardinals wanted to see depth players at TE/WR get more run in Green Bay, and Arizona wasn't keeping either player.

WR Xavier Weaver to Injured Reserve: Weaver is done for the season with a hamstring injury. He can possibly reach an injury settlement with the team to be released in 2026.

Waived/Injured RB Trey Benson: Benson was hindered by injuries all summer and likely wasn't going to make the team. He, like Weaver, is likely to strike a settlement to be released at some point.