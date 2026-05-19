Cardinals Captain Mack Wilson Sends 3-Word Message at OTA's

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into their voluntary offseason team activities with plenty of hope and optimism around what could transpire in 2026.

They'll need it.

The Cardinals, by all means, are expected to fall short of the postseason once again with new head coach Mike LaFleur looking to get his feet settled while Arizona parted ways with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason.

Changes have been made, and Cardinals starting linebacker/team captain Mack Wilson Sr. delievered a three-word message as OTA's continue in the desert:

"Back for Revenge"

Wilson may be speaking from a personal or team perspective. Regardless, the message can be applied in either scenario.

Wilson suffered a ribs injury in Week 9 last year and went on season-ending injured reserve. The Cardinals' defense took a step down after Wilson departed the lineup while also missing his leadership on the field.

“I was in a dark place for sure,” Wilson said when reflecting back on the injury (h/t AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban).

“Rib fracture, punctured lung, was in the hospital for three days, tube in my chest. It was tough for me, coming out of the hospital, having to sleep sitting [expletive] upright for three weeks.”

Wilson now looks to help a Cardinals defense bounce back in major fashion, and a key ingredient to that could be his running mate at inside linebacker in second-year player Cody Simon.

"He's a Mr. Do-it-all," Simon said of Wilson at his charity basketball game over the weekend.

"This event, speaks to how he's there for everybody. He brings the life to the room. And he's a great player. Great teammate, great coach, great person. We definitely missed him in the room last year. This is a big year for him, and he knows that. But he's doing everything possible to make sure he's ready for the moment."

The Cardinals won just one game after starting the season 2-0, finishing with a 3-14 record. With new additions to the offense and hope the defense can stay healthy, perhaps Wilson's message for revenge is one that could potentially come to fruition in 2026.