Cardinals Coach Mike LaFleur Addresses Jacoby Brissett’s Absence From Voluntary OTAs

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett was not present at the start of OTAs on Monday as he continues to angle for an improved contract from the organization.

Last season, Brissett took over as Arizona’s starter in the absence of Kyler Murray and was subsequently penciled in as the QB1 for the 2026 season after Murray was released and signed with the Vikings. Brissett wants to be paid like a starting quarterback, however, and he’s shown he’s willing to skip out on OTAs in order to encourage the team to get a deal done. Of course, the 33-year-old is under no obligation to report to the team until mandatory minicamp begins in June, at which point he’d be eligible to be fined for his absences.

Currently, Brissett is signed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal. He’s due to earn a base salary of $4.88 million in ‘26, which is the lowest among any starting quarterback not on their rookie contract. It stands to reason that he’s looking to get a salary hike given the extent of his responsibilities, though it’s unclear whether he and the Cardinals are close to reaching an agreement.

New Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur was asked about Brissett’s absence on Monday. He told reporters there’s not much of a new update in that regard, however.

“It’s the same as where we were a few weeks ago,” LaFleur said. “We’ve had contact. I’ll leave it at that.”

LaFleur didn’t seem too concerned by Brissett’s absence, indicating the veteran quarterback has been around long enough to pick up what the team’s been working on without much of a hitch.

Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur says he's "had contact" with QB Jacoby Brissett and things remain "where we were a few weeks ago."



Brissett was absent to start voluntary OTAs. pic.twitter.com/vcwEiYL1nE — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) May 18, 2026

“[Voluntary OTAs are] not mandatory. And like I’ve said with Jacoby, and all veterans I’ve ever been around, they’ve played football. The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. ... He’s played a lot of football. He’s done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically, it’s just a little bit different verbiage,” LaFleur said.

While Brissett has been away from the team, the Cardinals have had other arms working at OTAs.

Cardinals QB Depth Chart

Brissett remains the starter for the Cardinals, even amid this recent contract dispute. Behind him, Arizona signed Gardner Minshew II in a backup capacity during the offseason. Minshew is well traveled, having spent time with five different organizations since being drafted by the Jaguars in 2019. In addition to his tenure in Jacksonville, Minshew has appeared in games for the Eagles, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs, making a total of 47 starts across his seven-year career and throwing for 68 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

In addition to Minshew, the Cardinals drafted Carson Beck out of Miami in the third round (pick No. 65) last month. Beck appeared in 55 games throughout his college career, spending time with Georgia and Miami. He threw for 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, and owned a 72.4% completion rating in his final season in school.

As it stands, Arizona is carrying four quarterbacks on its roster. Behind Beck is fourth-stringer Kedon Slovis. The 25-year-old played college football at BYU, USC and Pittsburgh and made two appearances for the Cardinals in 2025, but has attempted just two passes in the regular season in his career.

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