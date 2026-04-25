Cardinals Finally Draft QB in Miami's Carson Beck

The Arizona Cardinals didn't take much of their allotted time on the clock with their third-round pick.

After drafting running back Jeremiyah Love and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, the Cardinals used their third-round pick on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck is the third quarterback taken off the board behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson. The Cardinals, while Mendoza was a lock to be the first overall pick, were heavily tied to Simpson before the Los Angeles Rams drafted him at No. 13 while Beck was previously rumored to be Arizona's second-round pick.

Now, the Cardinals get him a round later.

More on Carson Beck

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Beck brings ideal NFL QB size (nearly 6-5, 233 lbs) and a wealth of experience as a three-year starter at both Georgia and Miami. He's played in plenty of big games and will look to, at minimum, operate as a high-end backup behind Jacoby Brissett in 2026.

More on him from The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

"A technically sound passer with a fluid release, Beck processes well, both pre- and post-snap, and spins an accurate ball when his eyes/mechanics stay on time and connected. However, his poise breaks down versus pressure, which leads to forced throws and turnovers (he accounted for a combined 14 turnovers in his six career losses). Though he has some mobility to buy time, he will have a tough time creating off script when facing NFL speed."

Arizona parted ways with Kyler Murray this offseason and were highly favored to take a quarterback at some point this draft cycle. That comes a bit earlier than some had expected Beck to go, drafting him over other prominent names such as Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Beck did join the Cardinals for a Top 30 visit before the draft, so the interest in the Miami quarterback was documented for Arizona.

Now, Beck joins a Cardinals quarterback room that features names such as Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Brissett is looking for a potential pay raise as the projected starter while Minshew is clearly set to be a backup in some form or capacity.

Beck's experience gives the Cardinals a seasoned passer emerging out of the college ranks that could potentially step in if needed, though there's obviously plenty of work to be done before Arizona would feel comfortable selling him as their next franchise guy.