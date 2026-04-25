3 Biggest Takeaways From Cardinals' First 3 Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals just concluded their first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft, where the organization used all three top picks on the offensive side of the ball.

All of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis and Miami quarterback Carson Beck are the newest additions to Arizona after the team's opening three rounds.

As the final day of the draft approaches, here's our three biggest takeaways:

Even With Carson Beck, 2027 QB Plan is Alive

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the Arizona Cardinals facility in Tempe after the first round of the NFL Draft on April 23, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams shocked everybody when they selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, severing any hopes of Arizona taking the draft's second-best passer.

While it might have been for the best, it's also a move that practically closed the door on Arizona adding an option that could serve as a realistic franchise quarterback down the road.

There were some rumors the Cardinals could have taken Beck at No. 34, which very much would have put that in play, though Arizona opted to address the offensive line instead.

While Beck did indeed make his way to the desert in the third round, this doesn't prevent Arizona from dipping their feet into the 2027 quarterback pool. If Beck works out? Great. If not, the Cardinals have little attaching them to their newest passer if they're in a position to add a premium name.

Arizona Clearly Wanted to Revamp Run Game

Apr 24, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love poses with his jersey during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league in 2025. After adding Isaac Seumalo in free agency, Arizona quickly went to work in the draft by spending their top two picks on upgrading that facet of the offense.

The first obviously was Love, one of the draft's best overall players and top-rated offensive skill player. His presence alone is expected to upgrade Arizona's offense with his blend of speed and power.

Bisontis is a mean, tough interior guard that will likely start at right guard for the Cardinals assuming he is able to beat out Isaiah Adams.

A shiny new toy and a bulldozer ahead of him to help Arizona get back to running the ball, successfully, sure sounds like a good recipe for success.

Cardinals Must Be Confident in Defense

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have made three consecutive picks on the offensive side of the ball, a mirror of last year where Arizona spent six of seven picks on defense.

The Cardinals' defense didn't get much love in free agency outside of a few potentially starting/depth signings, and after approaching the draft with positions such as edge rusher and defensive line untouched, that's sent a clear message.

Arizona has to be confident in their defense entering 2026, both in terms of staying healthy but also taking the next step. There's plenty of talent scattered across the board, and in fairness, that was a big reason as to why there were playoff aspirations entering last training camp.

Drafting three consecutive offensive players may not have been intentional, though it's notable no defensive guys were labeled as the best player available when the Cardinals were on the clock.

Coincidence? That's debatable, though Arizona now has to be confident in much of their returning group whether they like it or not.