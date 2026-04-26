Cardinals Drop Major Calais Campbell Update

TEMPE – One of the biggest storylines emerging from the Arizona Cardinals' post-draft press conference had nothing to do with any of the freshly picked college players arriving to the desert.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort met with local reporters for roughly 15 minutes after Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and out of the several questions discussed with assistant general manager Dave Sears next to him, the topic of Calais Campbell was brought up.

Campbell, currently a free agent, would be playing a 19th season in the league. The franchise legend re-signed with Arizona last season and hasn't made a decision on his future as of yet.

"Yeah, we've been in contact with Calais, and we're kind of just in a wait-and-see mode. We'll see. He certainly earned that right, and really enjoyed our year last year with him. And so, we'll see what that leads to down the road," he told reporters on Saturday.

Campbell, despite his age, was one of Arizona's more productive defensive linemen in 2025, tallying 6.5 sacks in 17 games for the Cardinals.

Campbell certainly has earned the right to take his time, and there's a number of different directions the former Walter Payton Man of the Year could go.

Retirement may very well be calling his name, as Campbell will turn 40 later this year. He's certainly made his fair share of dough through his tenured career, but if there's still gas left in the tank, he clearly still has enough juice left to play.

Chasing a coveted championship one last time could also be in play, as Campbell would easily be welcomed by practically any organization looking for both a boost to the locker room and more talent along the defensive line. Nobody in Arizona would blame Campbell for taking that route.

There's also the option to stay in the desert for one more season and likely end his career with a goodbye where it all started. Even if the Cardinals won't be Super Bowl contenders this year, that's still the preferred route by fans.

If Campbell wants to make a return for another year, it makes sense for the veteran to wait until later in the offseason/training camp to sign, as he won't be required to attend any mandatory minicamps. Given his age and position, money shouldn't be a roadblock for Campbell or any potential teams for 2026 — the Cardinals included.