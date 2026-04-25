Every Pick the Arizona Cardinals Made in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 draft class is officially complete.
The Cardinals stuck and made all seven of their original picks, which was a bit of a surprise considering general manager Monti Ossenfort has been fairly active in previous drafts.
Every pick made by Arizona:
Round 1, Pick 3: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Love arrives to the desert with great promise of helping flip Arizona's offense overnight. Love was considered to be one of the top overall players in the class and regardless of draft position for a running back, Love's playmaking should take the Cardinals' ground game to new levels thanks to his blend of size, speed and power.
What you should read: The Moment Jeremiyah Love Knew He'd be an Arizona Cardinal
Round 2, Pick 34: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
The Cardinals' offensive line needed big upgrades on the right side of the line, and Bisontis' arrival at guard accomplishes just that. When you think of your traditional tough, hard-nosed pulling guards, Bisontis fits that billing as a bruising yet agile body-mover that should excel in Mike LaFleur's zone-running system.
What you should read: Cardinals Second-Round Pick Screams 1 Thing for 2026
Round 3, Pick 65: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
This might have been the most polarizing pick of the Cardinals' draft, as Arizona surprised many with the selection of Beck in the third round to end Day 2 activity. Beck brings a ton of starting experience – especially in big time games — and arrives to Arizona as a potential option to contribute either right away or sit behind Jacoby Brissett. Maybe both depending on how the year goes.
What you should read: Carson Beck Sends Clear Message After Cardinals Pick
Round 4, Pick 104: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
To begin Day 3 festivities, the Cardinals welcomed the undersized by uber athletic Proctor, who made noise at the FCS level and was actually the first non-FBS player drafted this year. Arizona needed a fun running mate next to Walter Nolen III in the trenches, and that could very well could happen with the playmaking Proctor.
Round 5, Pick 143: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
Virgil is a tall wideout that didn't run a fast 40-yard dash at the Combine but does have solid game speed to stretch a defense vertically with acceleration alone, which isn't quite something spotted in Arizona's WR room. Virgil is in a deep room with plenty of mouths to feed currently but make no mistake about it, this could be a pick that pays dividends in LaFleur's offense in the future.
Round 6, Pick 183: Karson Sharar, Iowa, LB
Sharar played over 500 special teams snaps at Iowa, and that experience should carry over to the next level where that will be his best shot at making the Cardinals' roster. As an inside linebacker Sharar is an athletic presence whose speed is noticeable in chasing down running backs and spying mobile quarterbacks, which is always a tool for defenses to use.
Round 7, Pick 217: Jayden Williams, Ole Miss, OT
The Cardinals rounded out their draft class with Williams, who played at both left and right tackle against high level competition in the SEC for multiple seasons. The Cardinals have placed an emphasis on big time college experience, and that's exactly the case with Williams, who boasts an athletic profile for the position.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin