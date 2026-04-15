Cardinals Eying Alabama OT With Pre-Draft Meeting

The Arizona Cardinals have done plenty of work on offensive lineman this offseason ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and that continues with a reported meeting with Alabama Crimson Tide OT Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor is considered to be one of the better offensive tackles in the draft class and is graded as a first or second-round pick. The Cardinals have picks 3 and 34 to begin festivities and are candidates to address the offensive line early.

Proctor was a three-year starter at Alabama, all at left tackle. Week in and week out, he faced top tier competition. He's a mountain of a tackle and is considered to be a pure body mover for a player of his size and was an All-American for a reason.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

"Proctor is big, strong and explosive, which is an exciting foundation for an offensive lineman, but that optimism should be curbed until his discipline and technique catch up. He has starting-caliber upside at left tackle, although some teams believe moving to guard would be best for his pro career."

What to Make of Kadyn Proctor's Fit With Cardinals

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Being very transparent, the Cardinals may not be an ideal fit for Proctor and vice versa.

What would Arizona do with Proctor? He's only played left tackle in his career, and the Cardinals already have their franchise tackle set in Paris Johnson Jr. on the left side. Flipping Johnson to the right side, where he began his career, might not be out of the question but also wouldn't be preferred at this point in time.

It's not out of question for Proctor to be plugged in at right tackle, though spending a premium pick to move a player to a spot he has virtually no experience playing at isn't always a recipe for success.

Brugler suggested some teams would want to kick him inside to left guard, where Arizona just inked veteran Isaac Seumalo to a multi-year contract. Proctor also doesn't have experience at guard.

Proctor appears to be a strong prospect in his own right and should find success at the NFL level. However, when assessing his overall fit for the Cardinals and where they're at, perhaps other avenues are better to be explored.

If Arizona is eying a tackle that can make an immediate impact, either of the two options ahead of Proctor in Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano are considered better fits.