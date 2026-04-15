Cardinals Swing 3 Trades, Land 2027 First-Round Pick in Bold Mock Draft

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a unique opportunity in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The organization finds itself in an interesting spot with their slate of picks, highlighted by their third overall selection.

With new head coach Mike LaFleur, there's a sense of building towards the future while fourth-year general manager Monti Ossenfort might feel pressure to add impact players immediately.

Is it possible for the Cardinals to do both?

In this three-round mock draft, the Cardinals made three trades while also picking up an additional first-round pick for 2027:

Round 1, Pick 9: Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

*Arizona trades down with the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 9, 29 in the first round*

The Cardinals just might be entertaining Francis Mauigoa with their third overall pick, so there's no harm in moving down a handful of spots and still keeping yourself in range while picking up an additional first-round pick (which will be used in just a moment).

Arizona has a glaring need at right tackle and can solve that with Mauigoa, who projects as one of the best in the class. He's suitable in the run + pass and would immediately serve as an anchor opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. along the Cardinals' offensive line.

This isn't a "sexy" pick by any means, though by many measures, it would be a right one.

Round 1, Pick 25: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

*Cardinals trade up from KC's original pick 29 and their own 104/183 picks to the Chicago Bears for pick 25 and a 2027 fourth-round pick*

The Cardinals don't get the first Miami edge rusher in Rueben Bain Jr., though his teammate in Akheem Mesidor isn't a bad consolation prize.

Mesidor tallied 18 sacks the last two years at Miami and totaled six years played at the college level. He played snaps as a defensive end, tackle and edge rusher across his college career.

Disruptive, motor and violence are all often used words to describe him — and that's exactly what the Cardinals need opposite of Josh Sweat.

Round 2, Pick 51: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

*Arizona trades picks 34 and 65 to the Carolina Panthers for pick 51 and their 2027 first-round pick*

After moving down several spots and picking up Carolina's 2027 first-round pick, Arizona finishes their offensive line rebuild with the presence of Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Pregnon is a typical, nasty body-mover in the interior that would fit well in Arizona's retooling of their starting five, especially after losing Will Hernandez.

From here, the Cardinals can attack the draft however they like while also now owning multiple first-round picks in a 2027 draft that's expected to be rich with quarterback talent.