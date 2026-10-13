Cardinals Eying Free Agent Help to Upgrade OL

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line needs help, and the team is looking to upgrade their trenches with a potential addition via free agency.

The Cardinals are hosting Jamaree Salyer for a visit, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Salyer is healthy after recovering from a knee issue and has versatility to play either guard or tackle:

Free agent OL Jamaree Salyer is visiting the Arizona Cardinals today, per source.



Salyer had his knee scoped in August and is healthy now, will likely sign in coming weeks. Salyer can play tackle or guard, has 40 career starts. pic.twitter.com/3wVu0OJMQP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 13, 2026

The Cardinals recently lost Paris Johnson Jr. for the season and Isaiah Adams to injured reserve last week, missing two of Arizona's starting five offensive lineman. Second-round pick Chase Bisontis was also lost in preseason play.

The Cardinals rolled out seventh-round rookie Jayden Williams at left tackle and Jon Gaines at right guard in their Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions. Mike LaFleur highlighted the Cardinals' inability to run the ball as their biggest area of concern.

“Not bad. Against a pretty good front. We were mixing and matching where 97 (Lions Edge Aidan Hutchinson) was trying to get some ribs and licks and trying to help those guys, but I thought for the most part they did a fairly good job. Obviously, we threw the ball way too much because of how that game got out of hand and trying to establish a run game. If you guys want me to be candid, that’s really where I want to see us improve more," he said.

"That was going to be a hard game running the football, but we’re better than that. There were more yards out there than what was had. Some of it was them swimming our blocks and our double teams, but other times there was some space and we just weren’t taking up that space. We have to put them in better positions, but there’s more to be had in the run game.”

LaFleur was also less than impressed with their pass protection, which required more running back help to chip as opposed to Jeremiyah Love running routes as a receiver.

“Just helping out with those edges and stuff like that. I mean they have a pretty premier player so even if we’re in a six-man protection with the back, if they’re not bringing a linebacker, we still work at what you’d call a shave technique on their edge guys where you’re helping those tackles," he added.

"That’s not just our tackles; that’s all the tackles I’ve ever been a part of. You don’t want to put those guys on islands anywhere I’ve ever been too often.”

Salyer was initially believed to be lost for the season after signing with the Miami Dolphins this summer, though he was released and now appears to be healthy.