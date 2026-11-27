One of the wildest stories in the NFL happened this week, and the Arizona Cardinals could take advantage.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was halfway through his second season when the Steelers dumped him earlier this week in what was one of the wildest sequences of events in recent league history.

With Rodgers now clearing waivers and becoming a free agent, there's four big reasons why the Arizona Cardinals should sign him.

Rodgers' Mentorship

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks to pass the ball during a football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it's the Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks defense in the 2014 NFC Championship Game, Mike Zimmer's Minnesota Vikings' aggressive defense, a gritty Pittsburgh Steelers defense in the 2010 Super Bowl, or the elite 2018 Chicago Bears defense, Rodgers has faced plenty of tough defenses in his days as a quarterback.

That experience, mixed with his Hall of Fame talent and overall knowledge of the game, makes Rodgers a valuable source of wisdom in the Cardinals' locker room — especially a young quarterback room.

Rookie passer Carson Beck would greatly benefit from learning from Rodgers, who mentored current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Love gave glowing reviews of his time with Rodgers, saying he respects Rodgers and that he was a great teacher.

Beck has shown some good flashes so far, and developing under Rodgers could accelerate that development.

However, it's not just Beck that could benefit, as Rodgers could also help Arizona's receivers develop. Due to star wideout Michael Wilson's injury, many of Arizona's receivers playing in this final stretch don't have much prior playing time. They could be future starters, especially with Rodgers on the team and his established track record of helping quarterbacks — which starts with Davante Adams.

Rodgers can help a season-long Cardinals problem

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One issue for the Cardinals this year? They have not played well at home, failing to win a single game at State Farm Stadium. All three of their 2026 wins (Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys) all came on the road.

The last time Arizona won a home game was Week 2 of last season against the Carolina Panthers.

Home-field advantage is a big for some teams, such as the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. While Arizona isn't close to their level yet, Rodgers could help lay some good groundwork by getting fans in the stands and helping ignite the offense all in the same swoop.

Rodgers could be a huge help for the Cardinals' coaching staff

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur pose for a photo after their preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 42-38. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From 2019-22, Rodgers played under Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the brother of Arizona's head coach Mike LaFleur. During this time, Rodgers played at a high level. He won two MVPs and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 137 to 25. Things appeared as if Rodgers' career was on the downslope before Matt LaFleur helped him revitalize it.

In a somewhat poetic way, instead of a LaFleur helping Rodgers, it could be Rodgers helping a LaFleur. So far, Mike LaFleur's tenure hasn't gone well, as the Cardinals' offense has looked extremely stale, especially over the past two weeks due to injuries and other circumstances.

While the LaFleur brothers' playbooks aren't the same, they use similar schemes, both utilizing the play-action heavily with outside zone. Rodgers could come in and help Mike LaFleur get the Cardinals going in the right direction.

Rodgers is simply too good to pass up

Sometimes in sports, an opportunity is to good to pass up, regardless of the status of the team. Is Arizona going to turn things around in the blink of an eye? No. That isn't a dig at Rodgers, though Rodgers still has some juice left in the tank — and bringing him in the building would be fun to watch.

The Cardinals haven't had many fun games over the past couple of seasons, and Rodgers could bring that joy to fans. Currently, Rodgers ranks 9th in total AFC passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. His best game of the season was against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he threw for three touchdowns, 292 yards, and led the team to a win against a tough divisional opponent.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) as he throws in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is the point that bringing in Rodgers would lead to wins, thus worsening Arizona's draft position. However, Rodgers getting wins could create positive momentum that could carry into 2027. Stacking wins would be a good way to counteract some of the ugly losses they had earlier this year.

Rodgers coming into the building might not result in a playoff berth this year, but it could help this organization move in the right direction.