Cardinals Fans Wanting Major Changes Get Disappointing Update

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals aren't making any major changes after dropping to 1-4 on the season.

Head coach Mike LaFleur addressed reporters today and declined any significant shake-ups following the team's 45-21 drubbing courtesy of the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

"No," said LaFleur when directly asked if any roles or play-calling duties were changing.

That means polarizing figures such as defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be in their respective roles for another week. Arizona travels to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Why is LaFleur confident in the current process working with his team?

"Because I've seen it, I just haven't seen it consistently," said LaFleur before diving into both sides of the ball.

"And again, I know we can help them with that consistency by providing the clarity, calling the right plays, both offense, defense, special teams. It's a 60-minute game, but the first three drives, our defense looked great. And I get what people are going to say in the first week and what's going on with the Chargers, but they did some really good stuff. There were moments in the Giants game, we forced the three turnovers. We get the four sacks, but we just haven't consistently done it for 60 minutes. And we need to tackle that.

"There's going to be no changes with play-callers, but we're looking at how to improve this defense and make sure that we are better than what we're putting out there. Better with the points, better just in totality. Because I do believe we have the right guys on defense to play better, and I told them that today. But we got to help them with that, whether that's providing the clarity, whether it's making it easier, what have you. And we got to dive into that hard over these next two days. And same thing on offense. When it's going good, it's going good — or it's a three-and-out machine, and there's really nowhere in between right now for us."

Cardinals fans are calling for Carson Beck to start, as the third-round rookie sits behind Brissett and Gardner Minshew on Arizona's depth chart. Brissett's performance on Sunday again was uninspiring and as losses pile up, the pressure to make a quarterback change will only grow.

LaFleur says that's not coming. Yet.

"If we think that's what's best, but haven't had those discussions. We'll end up having that discussion tomorrow at about noon," LaFleur said when asked about making Beck active on game days.

Earlier today, we wrote about LaFleur having the power to make changes to turn the tide of Arizona's season. While he was adamant sweeping changes were coming, he did hint at some different possibilities coming on the defensive side of the ball.

"Obviously, my job is to see the issues and handle the issues and have the tough conversations. So, if I felt like changes were needed for us to help us win this week, then I'm going to do that. It's my responsibility," LaFleur said.

"But I don't think that gives us the best chance to win this week. I think the best thing to do right now is reevaluate what we've done, what we've done well, because there are some bright spots, but there's also a lot of spots that we got to improve on. And I told the defense, when I talked to the defense today where our changes are going to be made.

"Again, I'll keep that in house, and I'm fired up to see it happen."