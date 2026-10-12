Cardinals Know Massive Change is Needed — It's Up to Mike LaFleur to Make Them

Mike LaFleur hit his breaking point on Sunday night.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach — even in spite of losses — typically has maintained a positive attitude in post-game press conferences. A 1-3 record entering Week 5's contest against the Detroit Lions previously had LaFleur wanting to trust the process he's banking his early head coaching career on.

Yet after a 45-21 thrashing from the Lions at State Farm Stadium, LaFleur's demeanor at the podium was different. He wasn't upset, or disappointed, he was pissed. If an artist sketched LaFleur's eight minutes talking to reporters, he'd have steam coming out of his ears.

Rightfully so. LaFleur saw his Cardinals' defense begin the game with three straight three-and-outs before being dog-walked by former Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. LaFleur's own side of the ball mustered a garbage time touchdown to creep past 20 points after a day of struggles in practically every way possible.

"Yes, obviously not good enough. I know we're better than that, but that doesn't mean shit right now because that's not what we did today," LaFleur said post-game. "I have to be better for these guys."

Mike LaFleur Has to Make Changes — And He Knows It

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Changes have to be made across the board. LaFleur's done his best to stiff-arm the mob of angry Cardinals fans to begin the season, but Arizona's season has quickly slipped away.

The first likely change comes in the form of stripping defensive coordinator Nick Rallis of his duties. Arizona's defense has allowed four consecutive 30-point performances, and Sunday's 45-point performance from Rallis' unit might have been the cherry on top.

"There's a lot to fix right now and I respect the question. I understand that and I get it comes with the territory," LaFleur said when asked about making defensive changes.

"Right now my focus is me fixing everything and talking to these players, talking to these coaches and figuring out how this never ever happens again as long as I'm here."

The reality is unless changes are made, that could very well happen again — soon. The Cardinals are set to face all of the Rams (twice), Broncos, Cowboys, Seahawks and Chiefs in their next slate of games. Sean McVay's offense needs no introduction while the Chiefs, Cowboys and Seahawks are all top ten in scoring offense.

Case in point: the sledding is only going to get tougher. Arizona has senior defensive coach Teryl Austin waiting in the wings, who offers years of experience coordinating a defense. Now just might be time to pull that lever.

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Cardinals have been far from what many had expected out of LaFleur's system. After trading away Marvin Harrison Jr., the team's attack was limited to few big plays and scoring opportunities alike.

Many believe it's time to move on from starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a passer who simply isn't producing results for Arizona. However, LaFleur was again quick to defend Brissett when prompted on making a change with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in the wings.

"I have way too many other things that I need to correct right now. (QB) Jacoby (Brissett) was not the problem. We were a problem as a team today and again, that starts with me," LaFleur said.

It's admirable for a coach to deflect blame and not pin problems on any of his players. Pointing fingers during press conferences is what bad organizations do, and for as bad as the Cardinals currently are, there's hope that can change with LaFleur.

Yet LaFleur's willingness to back underperforming figures in the desert comes at a cost. This is the same song and dance that arguably got former head coach Jonathan Gannon fired last season, and while LaFleur's job isn't up for debate, failing to make changes when necessary is how you fast-track yourself to those conversations.

LaFleur's a smart coach with plenty of promise and potential. There's a reason he was hired in the first place, and to his credit, he's surrounded himself with veteran coaches on both sides of the ball. It's still in the first year, and LaFleur's had little time to establish his identity and put his fingerprints on personnel decisions.

Yet each loss that mounts for the Cardinals will only put more pressure on the organization to make changes. LaFleur's first season in charge wasn't meant to be judged by wins and losses, but if he doesn't demonstrate the ability to identify problems and address them, that leaves the door open for bigger picture conversations.