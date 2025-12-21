Versatile Cardinals Corner Carted Off vs Falcons

ARIZONA -- Moments after losing their top player in the front seven, the Arizona Cardinals are now down one of their top cornerbacks.

Garrett Williams was carted off the grass of State Farm Stadium with an apparent lower body problem, which was discovered to be an Achilles injury. He stayed down and got medical attention right away while the entire Cardinals bench eventually came out to support him.

Williams was replaced by Jaden Davis. Will Johnson and Denzel Burke will maintain outside corner duties.

Williams was one of PFF's top rated slot cornerbacks entering this season, and his versatility to play inside, outside and some safety was a massive tool for the Cardinals' defense.

This article will be updated if any further info becomes available.

*UPDATE*: Williams was officially ruled out.

Arizona leads 10-3 in the first quarter as of publish.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are moving into Week 16 with a 3-11 record and desperate for a win.

“It is definitely very appreciative being on a team where guys are still putting their best foot forward," said Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"That speaks to the relationships that the guys have amongst each other, with our coaches and the belief that we have in that. It may not look like it, but we are trying to do the right things. You may not do it all the time, but guys are trying. I think as an older player in the league but also as the quarterback of this team, you grow a lot of appreciation and respect for a lot of those guys because I know it's tough for me. I'm sure it's tough for a lot of other guys too, so you just want to make sure that you're there for each other.”

Williams was a massive reason for Arizona's high expectations entering 2025.

"I don't like to name names and stuff like that, but this guy's playing really, really good football right now. Like really good football, and it might fly under the radar a little bit (with) what we ask him to do, how he executes the scheme and what we ask him to do," head coach Jonathan Gannon previously said of Williams.

"He's won a bunch of one-on-ones. He's taking the ball away. `He covers really well, tackles really well, blitzes. He does it all for us and we load him up mentally now because he can handle it. He has some position flexibility too, which you guys haven't seen that come to fruition, but he a lot of times is the next guy in in different spots, so he has to prepare for that too. He's been going like this since he's buckled up his chin strap and I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet either, by no means.”