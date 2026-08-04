Cardinals Get New Play-By-Play Voice

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a new play-by-play radio voice, as the organization announced J.P. Shadrick as the man to replace the legendary Dave Pasch.

More from the team's press release:

"Shadrick joins the Cardinals with more than 20 years of play-by-play experience in a wide range of sports, including NFL and college football, PGA Tour golf and minor league baseball.

"Nationally, he has called radio play-by-play for the NFL on Westwood One Sports since 2022, announcing NFL London games, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and key late-season matchups. He has also served as a national play-by-play voice on college football for Touchdown Radio Network since 2017, with studio host experience since 2016.

"Shadrick has spent the last 14 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a senior reporter, hosting the last six Jaguars head coaches’ weekly radio shows while serving as a pregame and postgame radio host on gameday. He also contributed to Jaguars Television Network shows while anchoring Jaguars.com coverage of free agency, the NFL Draft and other major offseason events.

"Originally from Trussville, AL, Shadrick graduated from the University of Alabama in 2004."

The Cardinals' radio booth has seen massive changes within the last few years, seeing legends such as Pasch and color commentator Ron Wolfley step away. Shadrick will join A.Q. Shipley in the booth to form what many hope to be a formidable tandem moving into the future.

"Shadrick will make his Cardinals radio debut on Thursday, August 13 when Arizona travels to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a 5:00 PM game from Allegiant Stadium. All Cardinals games can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM," the press release continues.

"In addition to calling the games, Shadrick will contribute to various Cardinals broadcast programming and events throughout the year."

Dani Sureck is still on the sideline as a reporter.

"Dave Pasch is one of the great voices in our game and I appreciate the high standard that he left behind," Shadrick said to AZCardinals.com.

"I'm eager to work toward matching that but also take it further in my own style. I'm fired up to work with A.Q. Shipley too, his great personality combined with his in-depth knowledge of the game in all aspects makes him a top-tier analyst."