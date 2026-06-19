Cardinals, Packers Finalize Joint Practice Details

What's been rumbled for months has now emerged as official.

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers will be holding a joint practice in August ahead of their preseason Week 4 battle, as now confirmed by the team:

"The Cardinals are scheduled to participate in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, August 26 at Ray Nitschke Field at 10:30 AM CT (8:30 AM AZ time)," Arizona said in an official statement.

"The joint practice will take place prior to the two teams playing against each other in a preseason game on Friday, August 28 in Green Bay."

The ties between the Cardinals and Packers are hefty.

Brothers Mike and Matt LaFleur are a unique duo of NFL head coaches while former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is now the Packers' defensive coordinator.

It's not uncommon for teams to hold joint practices during the preseason, as coaches favor that setting over a preseason game for starters to get live reps against other competition in a controlled environment.

"Yeah, it is pretty surreal," Matt said at his brother's introductory press conference in Arizona.

"I mean, just humble beginnings. My dad at Central Michigan. I walked on at Western Michigan and played D-II ball. Mike played at Elmhurst, D-III ball. And I think we have a really great appreciation for just guys that essentially are playing for the love of the game. And I think that is kind of in our core and who we are. We've been so, so fortunate to be around so many great people."

The Cardinals, who face the Packers in their final preseason test, are now likely to rest their starters if trends follow suit from previous years.

Arizona has previously held joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings under Gannon's watch.