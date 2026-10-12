Cardinals, Texans Changed One Detail of Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have slightly changed the trade that will see Marvin Harrison Jr. depart the desert.

Initial reports indicated the Cardinals were sending Harrison and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for a 2027 second and sixth-round pick.

However, updated terms have been revealed, and it's actually the Cardinals getting a seventh and Houston gaining a sixth.

It's not a massive change in return by any means, though the Cardinals still get a tad less value from the deal with Houston.

The trade is still pending a physical from Harrison, who was made inactive this weekend by Arizona.

Final, updated trade terms between Arizona and Houston, pending physical:



🏈Texans receive:

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

2027 6th-round pick



🏈Cardinals receive:

2027 2nd-round pick

2027 7th-round pick pic.twitter.com/kmPih56iFd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

The trade is expected to be finalized soon after being officially announced by the team.

More on the Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

Harrison had just five receptions on the season before being dealt to Houston over the weekend in what was surely the strangest sequence of events in recent trade history.

News broke Saturday morning of Harrison's trade, though nobody knew where Harrison was going or for what compensation until more details emerged Sunday as Arizona kicked off action against Detroit.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” said Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort in a statement.

“Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career.”

When speaking with reporters Monday, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur says the trade wasn't a distraction for his team.

"I said yesterday, I'll double down on it — I don't think it was a distraction on Sunday," LaFleur said.

"I know it wasn't. Now, with that being said, Marv's a good buddy of theirs. Marv's a good guy. You guys all know that, you know Marv. So anytime you're losing a teammate, a good guy for the locker room, that's never obviously going to be easy. Some guys can be harder than others because they're close to him. But that wasn't the reason we didn't play well yesterday. There was no distraction with that. I firmly believe that. You'd have to ask them, but I firmly believe that."

Both the Cardinals and Texans are 1-4 after five weeks of play. Harrison now reunites with college quarterback C.J. Stroud in Houston.