Cardinals GM Breaks Silence on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have officially agreed to terms with the Houston Texans in a trade that will send Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the desert.

Arizona is sending Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2027 second and seventh-round selection. The trade initially was completed over the weekend but needed to be finalized with Harrison passing his physical.

Harrison, the Cardinals' former fourth overall pick in 2024, hadn't met the large expectations placed upon him through the full two seasons played in Arizona. He had just five receptions to begin 2026, and now the two sides go their separate ways.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” said Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort in a statement after terms became final.

“Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career.”

The Cardinals dropped to 1-4 after a thrashing to the Detroit Lions in Week 5, just over 24 hours after the Harrison news broke.

Head coach Mike LaFleur insisted it wasn't a distraction for the team in their 45-21 loss at State Farm Stadium.

"I really like Marvin Harrison. He's a good person. I wish him well. We did what we thought was in the best interest of the Cardinals," LaFleur said post-game.

"Any guy that does not play to the level that I feel like they're capable of, I'm always going to put that on me and coaching in general."

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett added, "It's tough. It's a person we all have a relationship with outside of football. As much as everybody says the business is the business, that doesn't make it easy. That makes it toughest because it is part of the business. It's somebody I know I'll miss and a lot of guys in that locker room will miss. I'm sure a lot of us are rooting for Marv."

Harrison is now reunited with his former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in Houston, who just found their first win of the 2026 season after dominating the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals now move forward without Harrison in the mix, though Trey McBride and Michael Wilson will still anchor their passing attack moving into the rest of their schedule.